Police search for suspect in alleged armed store robbery in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a male suspect in connection to a reported armed robbery at the Family Dollar store in East Colorado Springs.

Monday night, police from the Sand Creek Division received a call for an armed robbery at 3700 E. Airport Rd., just before 7:30 p.m.

At the scene, police learned that a man reportedly robbed the store at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect was able to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash from the store.

The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.

