ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Police search for suspect in alleged armed store robbery in East Colorado Springs

By Jordan Good
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEfNR_0hAHwQj300

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a male suspect in connection to a reported armed robbery at the Family Dollar store in East Colorado Springs.

Monday night, police from the Sand Creek Division received a call for an armed robbery at 3700 E. Airport Rd., just before 7:30 p.m.

At the scene, police learned that a man reportedly robbed the store at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect was able to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash from the store.

The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.

The post Police search for suspect in alleged armed store robbery in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Pueblo Police seeking information about shots fired at Pueblo Riverwalk

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help with information about shots fired at Pueblo Riverwalk On Wednesday, August 10 at approximately 10 p.m. PPD was called to the area of 116 Central Main Street and Alan Hamel Avenue near the Pueblo Riverwalk on a report of shots fired. Officers […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Innocent bystander shot in Pueblo, search underway for suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are searching for shooting suspects after an innocent bystander was injured on Thursday. Pueblo Police received reports that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other close to the 2000 block of Troy Avenue. The neighborhood is on the east of the city. Someone who was in the area was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.
KXRM

Fountain officers recognized after officer-involved shooting

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Three Fountain Police Officers were recognized by Fountain City Council for their heroic actions during the tragic officer-involved shooting that claimed the lives of Deputy Andrew Peery and former Marine Alex Paz. “My condolences go out to Deputy Andrew Peery and his family,” said Frederick Hinton, Fountain City Councilmember. “The average person […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Monument police officer taken to hospital after ‘narcotic contact’

MONUMENT, Colo. — An officer of the Monument Police Department (MPD) was taken to a hospital after being exposed to narcotics following a drug bust on Thursday.  At around 6:55 p.m., Monument Police were called to DaVita Medical Group on Jackson Creek Parkway on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Police discovered […]
MONUMENT, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he threatened to shoot police during a domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs. Monday, police from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a call for a domestic disturbance incident in the 3500 block of N. Carefree Cir., just after 2:30 p.m. Police say a The post Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#The Sand Creek Division
KKTV

Armed suspect at large after robbing Colorado Springs dollar store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robber remains at large after holding up a dollar store Monday evening. Staff at the Family Dollar off Airport and Academy told police the suspect strolled into the store just before 7:30 p.m. and made a beeline for the register. Fixing his gun on the employees, he helped himself to cash.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of mistreating multiple animals at a Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is set to face a jury of her peers. Joann Roof, the Director of New Hope Animal Rescue in Colorado Springs, was in court Thursday for day one of her trial at the El Paso County Courthouse. The post Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO

Pueblo County Sheriff looking for a missing person

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- David Edwards, 63 years old, was reported missing to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) by his family. Edwards was last seen on August 8 at 11 a.m. when he left his home in Pueblo West to go to the grocery store. Edwards is described...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman killed by vehicle in her own driveway

A woman was killed in her own driveway after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Lantana Circle. The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially responded to a call of a possible cardiac arrest early Thursday morning. Upon arrival, responders realized it was not a cardiac arrest and notified police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo judge rules attempted murder case can proceed to trial

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo judge ruled this week that an attempted murder case stemming from a shooting at a bar in January can proceed to trial. 33-year-old Dante Williams was charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting that occurred outside of Classic Q's pool hall in Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Unidentified man found dead at park southwest of Denver

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a deceased male was found at Flying J Ranch Park, near Conifer, on August 9. The discovery of the deceased male followed the park being shut down while rescue crews scoured the area starting August 8. While the park had been closed during the "search for a missing person," it was later stated that the body that was found could not be identified.
CONIFER, CO
KXRM

Woman dies after being run over in driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a woman was allegedly run over by a vehicle in her own driveway. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to Lantana Circle near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, on reports of a possible cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, CSFD realized that was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman arrested after Cañon City Police investigate a suspicious package call

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing serious charges after investigators believe she made a fake call about a suspicious package in Cañon City. Police were called to the 3200 block of Justice Center Road at about noon on Monday for a suspicious package. The area is on the east side of Cañon City. Officers were able to get in touch with 48-year-old Janel Armstrong inside a building. Armstrong was carrying “unknown black bag,” according to police. Investigators determined there was no threat.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy