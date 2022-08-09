ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Braid bash is back for a 2nd year, mental health major topic at this year’s event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For a second year in a row, girls in Gainesville had the chance to get their hair and nails done before going back to school, which starts Aug. 10. The second annual ‘back to school braids bash’ is a free event organized by Trinity’s Day Spa Pampering for Kids. This year’s event was held inside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-purpose center next to Citizen’s Field.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Suwannee Library to host cold case event

The Suwannee River Regional Library will be hosting a cold case event on Thursday evening featuring four unsolved homicides in the Suwanee Valley region. Jason Futch of Suwannee Valley Unsolved and Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) investigators will give presentations from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1848 Ohio Avenue S. in Live Oak in the library meeting room, in a press release sent by Futch.
Ocala Gazette

It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala

Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ALDI to celebrate Starke grand opening

ALDI will be holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location in Starke on Thursday morning. The ribbon cutting will take place at 8:30 a.m. at 1371 S. Walnut St. and the doors will open at 9 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
STARKE, FL
WCJB

Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
MELROSE, FL
University of Florida

UPICKIN’ Some Sweet Muscadine Grapes in Putnam County

Once a year in AUGUST, fresh muscadine grapes fill the vines in Putnam County and some generous farmers. allow folks to come out and admire and taste their year-long efforts. These plump, sweet, colorful, tasty treats require lots of water, fertilization, mowing and pruning throughout the year. But the luscious fruit is worth the wait. There are lots of different varieties and colors to choose from as some are bred for making wine while other are specifically grown for fresh market. August is the month to enjoy these refreshing summer treats. Here is a list of some local growers that welcome folks onto their land for UPICK grapes. I’ve personally contacted each of these local Putnam County farms to confirm their schedule for the 2022 season.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says seniors are being overlooked

I am piggybacking off a letter I just read about removing taxes from seniors. Yes, as a senior who has worked since age 14, I truly feel (as many others do) that senior citizens are left to fend for themselves. We have paved the way for the upcoming generation, yet...
OCALA, FL
First Coast News

Clay County 23-year-old injured in fiery crash has died, family says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — After a 118-day fight, Gavin Conroy has died at 23, family confirmed. Since a car accident left him with burns on 90% of his body, causing a litany of health complications, Conroy's family has been by his side each day at UF Health's burn unit in Gainesville. His mother has posted daily updates to a community that has prayed for him and expressed an outpouring of love to his family.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Four Micanopy firefighters file lawsuit against the town

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Micanopy firefighters say town leaders are playing with fire when it comes to their paychecks. Four of them have filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. They also claim that...
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Mural calling for police video footage covered by black paint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The mural calling for Gainesville Police to release video footage of a K-9 mauling a suspect has been painted over.  . The mural is now completely covered by black paint. . It called for the release of body camera video after Terrell Bradley was hurt by a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for beating another man to death outside GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the two men accused of beating a man to death outside GRACE Marketplace is now behind bars. Last Friday, James Lawrence, 55, and San Tonio Smith, 42, and another person were having a conversation near a cut in the fence on the Northeast side of the shelter. The victim approached the group and an argument began.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages

A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Mobile home homeowner put out electrical fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All occupants from a mobile home fire on Monday are safe. Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a building fire in the Fairbanks area. It was reported to be at the 7600 block of NE 69th Ave. Crews found light smoke coming...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala teen convicted of murdering Brandon Hammett in 2018

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four years after the deadly murder of a teenager in Ocala another teenager has been found guilty by a jury. Luis Angel Ortega, 19, has been convicted of first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of Brandon Hammett, 18. Ortega was 15 years old when he pulled...
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

