Related
wvah.com
Floodwater pours into Ripley Elementary School on Wednesday
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Heavy rain pounded the region Wednesday evening, drawing flash flood warnings for much of the area, including Jackson County, West Virginia, which saw some of the worst of the storms. Floodwaters poured into Ripley Elementary School on Wednesday just weeks ahead of the new...
Countdown to Kickoff (No. 18): Spring Valley
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It’s state title or bust each year for the Spring Valley Timberwolves and 2022 is no different. With another loaded roster, Brad Dingess’ squad is eyeing another run at a state championship. “I thought our kids really worked hard,” he said. “We...
