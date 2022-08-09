Read full article on original website
Victim in fatal crash identified
The woman who died in a crash in the Upstate last week has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 70 year old, Linda Bobo.
WYFF4.com
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers blocks part of Highway 8 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers blocked an Upstate highway for hours Wednesday and was caught on camera. The crash happened just after noon on Easley Highway in front of Rogers Feed, in Anderson County. West Pelzer Police Chief Scott Stoller said minor injuries were...
Search for wanted man turns up numerous drugs in Greenwood
Police said they found a large amount of drugs and multiple guns Thursday at the home of a wanted man in Greenwood.
Spartanburg Co. Sheriff delivers message to other law enforcement agencies
The Spartanburg County Sheriff visited Union County with a message to all law enforcement officers.
WJCL
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers in South Carolina caught on camera
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video shows the crash. A head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers blocked a South Carolina highway for hours Wednesday and was caught on camera. The crash happened just after noon on Easley Highway in front of Rogers Feed, in Anderson County. West Pelzer Police Chief...
Suspect in Cherokee Co. murder arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of killing a Cherokee County man last month has been arrested in West Virginia.
abccolumbia.com
Body of missing boater recovered in Lake Murray
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the body of a man who disappeared on Lake Murray has been found. Officials say the body of Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield was found near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry Co. yesterday. According to investigators...
Drugs, guns found in Greenwood home; 3 charged
Three people were facing charges after police seized drugs and guns from a home Wednesday morning in Greenwood.
WYFF4.com
'Dangerous' Spartanburg County intersection now a roundabout
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The work to improve a Spartanburg County intersection that county officials said was one of the most dangerous in the county is almost complete. Scottie Blackwell, with Spartanburg County, said statistics show the Woods Chapel Road and Victor Hill Road intersection in Duncan was one of the most dangerous in the country.
WYFF4.com
Video shows Pickens County deputy used shock weapon 17 times on teen with autism, lawyers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of a teenager with autism who says he was shot by a shock weapon at the hands of a former Pickens County Sheriff's Deputy is now suing the office. Attorneys and the family announced the lawsuit in front of the Greenville Federal Courthouse Wednesday....
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina man rides 8 miles on horse to get to doctor's appointment
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That's just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon...
Body found while searching for missing man in McDowell County
The body of a 20-year-old man who had been missing for more than six weeks was found Monday in McDowell County, authorities said.
Man dies following shooting in Anderson
A man died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Anderson
thejournalonline.com
Hwy. 8 Fatality
West Pelzer firefighters work to free a passenger after a head on wreck on Highway 8 at Looper Road Saturday afternoon. A Chevrolet was traveling east on Highway 8 when the driver apparently crossed the center line and struck a Dodge head on. The driver of the Chevrolet was killed. He and the passenger in the Dodge had to be cut from the wreckage. Both occupants in the Dodge were taken to Prisma Health Greenville by Medshore. Piercetown firefighters also assisted along with QRV’s. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
3 arrested on multiple drug charges in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department arrested three people after finding multiple drugs in their house on Wednesday morning. According to police, a search warrant was issued to a house on Presley Street. Officers found heroin, marijuana, and four guns in the house. One of the guns...
Fire on O’Neal Street
The Newberry Fire Department responded to a house fire at 408 O’Neal Street on August 1 at 9:51 p.m. Upon arrival, crews made entry and gained access to the attic to extinguish the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
WJCL
Train derails in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video shows derailment. A train has derailed in Greenville leaving at least nine cars off the track. The derailment happened about 8 a.m. Thursday at Old Buncombe Road at Buncombe Road in the Poe Mill community. The Parker Fire District chief said the derailment happened...
FOX Carolina
Third family member charged with murder in 'depraved' Upstate neglect case
A group is asking for help getting a van for a local Air Force veteran living with multiple sclerosis. Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed while in Anderson for a visit. Parents of 7-year-old charged after accidental shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
2 shot in woods near Anderson business
Two people were found shot in the woods near an Anderson business Monday.
FOX Carolina
Man visiting Anderson killed in overnight shooting, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a man died after he was shot overnight. Police said around 2:20 a.m. they found a victim, 32-year-old Channing Chester, shot multiple times in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Chester is originally from Anderson, was currently living...
