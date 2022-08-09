Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrest. Melinda S. Tucker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 5 Wayne County District Court Warrants of Arrest for 4 counts of failure to appear for Pre-Trail Conferences and failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charges of 4 counts of theft by deception-including cold checks and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. Tucker was served with 4 Wayne County District Court Criminal Complaint Summons for 2 counts of theft by deception-including cold checks, harboring a vicious animal and parent responsible for children’s violation of compulsory attendance. Tucker was also served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for theft by failure to make required disposition of property.

MONTICELLO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO