Shirley Jean Massengale Riddle
Shirley Jean Massengale Riddle, age 60, of Albany, KY, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Medical Center at Albany. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 13, 2022 between 11 am – 1 pm (EST) in the chapel of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 1 pm (EST) at the Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Clinton County.
Monticello PT Welcome New Therapist
Dr. Jonathan Ryan Criswell is the newest member of our team here at MPT. He is a Wayne County native, graduating from Wayne County in 2016. He also worked in our clinic as a PT tech for 4 years prior to PT school. Dr. Criswell recently received his Bachelor’s in...
Sara “Sally” Huff Pendleton
Sara “Sally” Huff Pendleton, formerly of Monticello, Kentucky was born May 16, 1942 and departed this life August 9, 2022, reaching the age of 80 years. She is survived by one son: JC Pendleton, and two granddaughters; Reagan and Reese Pendleton. The family will receive friends on Saturday,...
Shelia Coomer Harris
Shelia Coomer Harris, age 73, of Monticello, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Golden Years Nursing Home. 2 sisters, Peggy (Paul) Baker and Denise (Tommy) Smith. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 20, 2022 between 2 pm – 4 pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 4 pm at the Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home Chapel.
School Orientation Continue
School Orientation continues Today, Wednesday at the Wayne County Middle School for Grades 7th and 8th from 11 am to 7 pm. Wayne County Middle School is having a supply drive for the Eastern Kentucky flood victims. They are in need of shovels, cleaning supplies, boots, buckets, storage totes, paper towels, cloth towels & trash bags. These items can be dropped off during WCMS Orientations times.
Officer Lang Graduates from Academy
Please join us in congratulating Officer Casey Lang on his graduation today from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Police Academy!. Officer Lang successfully completed 20 weeks of extensive training in all aspects of law enforcement and community policing. He will begin patrol duties soon serving the citizens of Monticello after a well-earned, but short weekend break.
Undercover Investigation leads to Drug Arrest
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Monticello, Ky. man. The undercover purchase was the result of an undercover drug investigation by the Sheriff’s Office after receiving complaints of the suspect selling illegal narcotics.
Sheriff Reports Arrest
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrest. Melinda S. Tucker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 5 Wayne County District Court Warrants of Arrest for 4 counts of failure to appear for Pre-Trail Conferences and failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charges of 4 counts of theft by deception-including cold checks and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. Tucker was served with 4 Wayne County District Court Criminal Complaint Summons for 2 counts of theft by deception-including cold checks, harboring a vicious animal and parent responsible for children’s violation of compulsory attendance. Tucker was also served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for theft by failure to make required disposition of property.
Thursday Announcements
If you have extra garden vegetables the House of Blessings can use them. Vegetables can be taken to the House of Blessings on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday at 26 S. Main St, on the corner of First and Main. Call 765-635-7018 for questions. HELPERS NEEDED. Help those who are hungry...
Trailer Destroyed in Thursday Fire
Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to a trailer fire on Ridgewood Ave very close to a house Thursday morning just after 7 am. Firefighters from Susie Vol. Fire Department responded mutual aid to assist with the attack. Monticello Police Department assisted on scene with scene control. Wayne County EMS transported 2 civilians from the fire scene for chest pain and one firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion/dehydration. The trailer was a total loss and the house received major damage due to the fire.
Consumer Advisory Issued by Utility Commission
CONSUMER ADVISORY FOR CUSTOMERS IN MURL; FROM THE INTERSECTION OF HWY 1546 & HWY 90 TO THE END OF HWY 1546 AT THE LAKE CUMBERLAND BOYS CAMP & ALL SIDE ROADS. Monticello Utility Commission Has Levels of Chlorine Above Drinking Water Standards. Our water system recently violated a drinking water...
Covid Cases Decrease in Wayne County last Week
The latest covid weekly report which features the number of new cases by county shows Wayne County had fewer new cases than the week prior. 22 new cases were reported locally for the period that ended on Monday (8th). McCreary County saw a jump and reported the highest total in the adjoining counties with 140 new cases. Pulaski had 91, Russell with 53, and Clinton County with 31.
Wayne County School District Welcomes New Teachers this Year
Bell Elementary Welcomes, Libby Gramling, Ashton Mazariegas, Holly Bartley, Kori Shepherd, and Scottlyn McWhorter.
Utility Commission Lifts Consumer Adivsory
The Monticello Utility Commission announced yesterday afternoon that the consumer advisory for the Murl area has been lifted. The water has been tested and determined safe to drink and bathe in. Thank you for your patience & understanding.
