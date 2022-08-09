Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh Jurberg
Related
Dog named Lucky reunited with grateful owner thanks to chip
SAN ANTONIO — A dog named Lucky has been reunited with his grateful owner thanks to having a chip with his owner's information. Lucky was brought to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) by folks over at JBSA-Lackland last Friday around 2:30 p.m. They said he'd been roaming around the Air Force Base.
SAPD trying to identify suspect in April murder
San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public's assistance for any information that would help them identify and locate the capital murder suspect who killed two people in April, according to a press release. The incident occurred at 5562 Fredericksburg Road, when two people...
KSAT 12
Military training in downtown San Antonio causes some property damage to homeowners nearby
SAN ANTONIO – Military City, USA has looked more like a city at war this week with daily military training exercises in the downtown San Antonio area. Those near designated training locations have seen or heard low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, explosions, and troops running downtown. The U.S. Army has...
Family says San Antonio father carjacked, murdered while waiting for tacos
SAN ANTONIO — A family says a San Antonio father was carjacked and murdered while waiting for his food. San Antonio Police put out brand new surveillance photos. Investigators are looking for a Cadillac seen in the pictures they released today. The victim, Luis Flores had been on waiting on tacos when we was attacked, according to the family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect Sone Quintero Rojas has been transported to the DeWitt County Jail
DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – According to DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen, officials have transported Sone Quintero Rojas from the Bexar County Jail to the DeWitt County Jail Wednesday morning. The jail will place Rojas in isolation and ensure he is watched, which is routine for high-profile cases. San Antonio...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspects gunned down 2 people outside Northwest Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in catching the suspects who gunned down two people in a parking lot of a Northwest Side bar. Police said Jasmine Scott, 27, and Evan Scott, 41, were sitting in a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Apr. 27 in the parking lot off Fredericksburg Road not far from Medical Drive.
This Texas Home Has A Magical Underground Cave In The Backyard & It's Selling For $875K
There's a mystical San Antonio real estate property that has its very own private cave full of natural stalagmites right in the backyard. There's a stairway leading down the underground, and it's pretty spectacular. It's also for sale!. This four-bedroom Texas home is listed at $875,000 by Lori Largen of...
Texas Boy Attacked In Target Restroom, Hero Comes to the Rescue
I know women today who will bring their older sons into the women's restrooms as a safety precaution. Inside the lavatory, it's just understood. Sadly those fears will continue to intensify as we read more stories of unprovoked violence inside public restrooms. Thanks to one man, this story has a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
KTSA
San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
KWTX
Bexar County searching for woman who sold rental car
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman connected to an alleged car scam. The victim met with a Bexar County resident February 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500. The suspect, not yet identified by police, provided...
San Antonio Current
Civil rights lawyers call out attorney for ADA suits against businesses on San Antonio's East Side
A pair of Texas civil rights lawyers is accusing the attorney who sued a trio of small businesses on San Antonio's East Side over alleged Americans with Disabilities Act violations of using the court system as a "tool of oppression." Houston-based attorney Duncan Strickland, representing a client identified as Joseph...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
The downfall of Mike Yuchnitz; South Texas Crime Stories
It’s an entrepreneurial story turned true crime. Mike Yuchnitz, a 20-year veteran of the Air Force, opened his first My Econo’s $39.95 Optical chain in the early 1990′s. His vision grew to four locations, his commercials were a household favorite across the city. Yuchnitz’s ambitions didn’t stop...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Short-staffed Mexican restaurant sees high scores tumble, barely pass recent inspection
SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant with a history of high scores barely passed a recent inspection and a popular Korean BBQ racked up several violations when health inspectors visited last month. According to an employee, there was no manager on duty when we stopped by La Quintana Mexican...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted in robbery at Jack in the Box
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of a robbery at a North Side Jack in the Box. A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened at around 3:50 p.m. on July 31 at the location in the 7200 block of Blanco Road.
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
Canyon Lake water to be released for downstream water supply
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority says it will be releasing water from Canyon Lake to meet demand from the downstream supply. The lake of rain has slowed down the Guadalupe River flow, affecting recreationalists, property owners and other stakeholders. The GBRA said on its website it will...
KSAT 12
More families, single women seeking shelter at Haven for Hope
SAN ANTONIO – Inflation, gas prices, and the end of the eviction moratorium are reasons why Haven for Hope is currently seeing an influx of individuals seeking shelter. On Tuesday, CEO and President of Haven for Hope Kim Jefferies updated Commissioner’s Court about the latest situation she is seeing at their campus.
kgns.tv
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a San Antonio’s man connection to alleged threats made toward a Laredo high school student. Laredo ISD says it was notified on Tuesday afternoon about an allegation of a serious threat to one of its current Nixon High School students. Laredo ISD...
Authorities searching for mother who has been missing for months
SAN ANTONIO — A missing mother's family believes she could be a victim of human trafficking. They say they're involving the FBI. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is pleading to the public to help find Sharon Oglesby. The family just filed the missing person's report days ago. However, they say no one has heard from the 38-year-old since April.
Comments / 0