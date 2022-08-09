Read full article on original website
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/10 Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, not as hot and less humid. Expect highs in the 80s. There's a chance of showers tonight, but mainly overnight, with perhaps some downpours S&E around daybreak. As for tomorrow, any morning showers/downpours will push offshore and give way to mainly dry conditions the remainder of the day. Expect highs in the 80s again.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low 80s. This weekend will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs around 80.
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, and at times the scorching blanket has been downright oppressive. But meteorologists at Accuweather have good news.
Some heavy rain possible today
Expect more rain storms today. “Deep tropical moisture remains in play through the rest of the week and weekend. Due to the land and sea breezes colliding coupled with the amount of
Narcity
Ontario's Winter Weather Forecast Was Just Revealed & Here's When To Expect Heavy Snow
Sorry to interrupt your summer, but Ontario's winter weather forecast has been revealed, and it's a mess. According to the Farmers' Almanac, the province is in for a challenging and stormy cold season this year, with residents seeing heavy snow by as early as late November. Snow will first make...
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Rain chances increase today
The rain is not easing up. “Tuesday brings more showers and t-storms through midday and the afternoon. Some t-storms will be heavy enough that we need to watch for localized street flooding, but nothing it too far out of the norm
Heat, severe storms start week's weather across much of the country
A jet stream is expected to move south and pull cooler, less humid air with it as it moves across the Great Lakes and then through the Ohio Valley into the Northeast by Friday.
Narcity
Alberta's Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It'll Be Hit Hard With 'Tons Of Snow'
Alberta might still be enjoying the sunshine and those sweet summer temperatures, but a winter weather forecast for the province has just dropped, and it's safe to say it's going to be a cold one. According to an extended winter weather forecast by Farmers' Almanac, Canada is likely to see...
Temperatures forecast to soar up to 30C in some parts of Ireland
People across the island of Ireland are bracing themselves for a weekend of high heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 30C in the coming days.Met Eireann has extended its yellow weather warning from Leinster and Munster to all 26 counties. It is set to come into effect on Friday at noon and remain in place until Sunday at 6am.Forecasters said it will be “very warm or hot” on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures of 27-29C.⚠️UPDATE: Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population• High Solar UV index•...
natureworldnews.com
Monsoon in the Southwest and a Cold Front in the Southeast Forecasted from August 12
Monsoon rain in the Southwest and a cold front in the Southeast will be the main weather conditions of these quadrants in the United States this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday, August 11. The so-called active monsoon season in portion of the Western US could...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week
A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
Warm weather for much of the U.S.
Monsoon rain continues for the Southwest as warmer temperatures are forecast for parts of the West and Southeast. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest details.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Says Summer's Peak Has Officially Ended & Fall Is Coming
Summer heat is already slipping out of Ontario's weather forecast, with residents being warned to expect hints of fall. So, you can finally give your A.C. and hydro a break. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the province is set to trade in its endless barrage of heat waves for some less melty, later-in-the-season vibes, and honestly, it doesn't sound bad at all.
