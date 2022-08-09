ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KOMO News

Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Governor Updates Vaccine Directive For State Employees

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee has issued an updated directive regarding policies that require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement that new and current employees be fully vaccinated will remain in effect. Updates reflecting feedback and recommendations from state employees and labor partners will be forthcoming at...
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million

MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
MUKILTEO, WA
Chronicle

Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee drops COVID booster mandate for WA state workers

SEATTLE - Questions are now being raised about Governor Jay Inslee’s reasoning for lifting the COVID booster requirement for state employees, including ferry workers and state troopers. Inslee dropped the booster requirement in on Aug. 5, but said all state employees must still be fully vaccinated with the two-shot...
WASHINGTON STATE
kentreporter.com

$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River

Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington

TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
TACOMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Seattle's shelter efforts haven't dented the number of homeless camps

(The Center Square) – Seattle’s “One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan” quarter two results show that work towards its goal of housing the homeless isn't keeping pace with the actual problem. Mayor Bruce Harrell launched the action plan website in May to provide transparent details of his...
SEATTLE, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA

