Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
Snohomish County puts $5M toward wider broadband access
(The Center Square) – Snohomish County government is looking for applicants to do a comprehensive study to identify gaps in high-quality broadband access for households across the county. The selected entity will be guiding the use of $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to expand broadband.
Governor Updates Vaccine Directive For State Employees
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee has issued an updated directive regarding policies that require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement that new and current employees be fully vaccinated will remain in effect. Updates reflecting feedback and recommendations from state employees and labor partners will be forthcoming at...
Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million
MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
Gov. Inslee drops COVID booster mandate for WA state workers
SEATTLE - Questions are now being raised about Governor Jay Inslee’s reasoning for lifting the COVID booster requirement for state employees, including ferry workers and state troopers. Inslee dropped the booster requirement in on Aug. 5, but said all state employees must still be fully vaccinated with the two-shot...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Port Townsend ferry service hit with another delay
It’s a rough day out on the water, especially for the state ferries. Port Townsend -Coupeville service was expected to resume by Wednesday evening, but it will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning before a replacement boat is in place. The ferry on the run was taken out this morning...
$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River
Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
Inslee orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Firefighter Dan Patterson
SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced on social media that all U.S. and state flags in Washington should be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Firefighter Dan Patterson. Inslee made the announcement Thursday on Twitter. Patterson passed away on August 4 after suffering cardiac arrest on July...
Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
History seems to repeating itself between the Roaring 1920s and whatever it is the 2020s will be remembered for
The end of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the early 1920s ushered in a rough, reactionary period in America. People were frustrated by war, inflation and pandemic restrictions. Pent-up resentments with a rapidly changing society let loose as flu masks flew off and quarantines ended. The Jazz Age was flourishing,...
Seattle's shelter efforts haven't dented the number of homeless camps
(The Center Square) – Seattle’s “One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan” quarter two results show that work towards its goal of housing the homeless isn't keeping pace with the actual problem. Mayor Bruce Harrell launched the action plan website in May to provide transparent details of his...
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022
If you’re looking to have a few days away for a west coast staycation, then these weekend trips fromSeattle are sure to give you some great ideas. You may as well start packing your bags now!
The Top Five Most Dangerous Rivers of Washington
Nature is lovely when it comes to Washington, everywhere you look it feels like you're on a postcard. With this Summer heat going on we also love taking to the water to cool off. However, some of the bodies of water in Washington are pretty dangerous. Rivers more than any...
This Network of Island Trails in Washington State Was Established by a 1970s Cult
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. “There’s a bunch of trails back there,” she said, leaning against her trailer and gesturing to the forest that surrounded us, the north thicket opening up to a view of Washington’s Quartermaster Harbor. “They were...
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
Primary ballots challenged across Washington state as votes continue being counted
SEATTLE — Republican Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler has conceded the primary election for house district 3 to Republican challenger Joe Kent. The latest results show Kent with a lead of 869 votes for the second spot in the November election. Democrat Marie Perez had already advanced as the top vote-getter.
