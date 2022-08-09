Wildfires tore through the Gironde region of southwestern France on Wednesday, destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of more than 8,000 residents,Some people were forced to clamber onto rooftops as the flames got closer to their properties.More than 6,000 hectares (14,826 acres) were still continuing to burn out of control despite the efforts of firefighters backed by water-bombing aircraft.France, like the rest of Europe, has been struggling with successive heatwaves this summer as well as its worst drought on record. Dozens of wildfires are ablaze across the country, including at least eight major ones.Firefighters said more evacuations were likely....

