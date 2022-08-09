ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Andrew Freedman
The Independent

Seoul inundated by fatal flooding as South Korea hit by heavy rainfall

The streets of Seoul were inundated by fatal flooding as South Korea was hit by heavy rainfall.At least nine people were killed in the flash flooding, and over 1,800 people were displaced from their homes.Footage from Tuesday (9 August) shows streets resembling rivers as the country experienced its heaviest downpour in decades.South Korea’s weather agency forecasted up to 30 centimeters (12 inches) of rain in the southern regions through to Thursday.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Burst water main leaves street in north London floodedKim Jong-un threatens to use nuclear weapons amid tensions with US and South KoreaTrapped turkey crashes into ceiling, smashes window, causes chaos
Outsider.com

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
deseret.com

Heavy rains, flooding wreak havoc over the weekend in the West

The U.S. was hit with torrential rains this weekend that trapped thousands of tourists at Death Valley National Park, forced vehicle rescues of dozens of people in Denver, killed at least one person in New Mexico and prompted President Joe Biden to visit the widespread damage in Kentucky where the death toll from this summer’s flooding is now 37.
South Korea
Asia
Weather
Environment
China
FOXBusiness

Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows

Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by...
US News and World Report

Temperatures Rise as France Tackles Its Worst Drought on Record

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Sunday braced for a fourth heatwave this summer as its worst drought on record left parched villages without safe drinking water and farmers warned of a looming milk shortage in the winter. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office has set up a crisis team to tackle...
The Independent

Thousands evacuated as wildfires tear through southwest France

Wildfires tore through the Gironde region of southwestern France on Wednesday, destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of more than 8,000 residents,Some people were forced to clamber onto rooftops as the flames got closer to their properties.More than 6,000 hectares (14,826 acres) were still continuing to burn out of control despite the efforts of firefighters backed by water-bombing aircraft.France, like the rest of Europe, has been struggling with successive heatwaves this summer as well as its worst drought on record. Dozens of wildfires are ablaze across the country, including at least eight major ones.Firefighters said more evacuations were likely....
The Independent

Temperatures forecast to soar up to 30C in some parts of Ireland

People across the island of Ireland are bracing themselves for a weekend of high heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 30C in the coming days.Met Eireann has extended its yellow weather warning from Leinster and Munster to all 26 counties. It is set to come into effect on Friday at noon and remain in place until Sunday at 6am.Forecasters said it will be “very warm or hot” on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures of 27-29C.⚠️UPDATE: Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population• High Solar UV index•...
