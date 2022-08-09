So on Tuesday at what was a Shore Conference Football Media event at Monmouth University I was talking with several athletic directors about how fast the summer has gone. Ironically one of them felt the same way I did and that is the end of summer really begins on July 4th which many consider the real start of the season. We could not agree more that our nation’s birthday was at the very least the beginning of the end and I’d like to offer an explanation.

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO