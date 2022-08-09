Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Related
Baseball – Toms River East Survives Again, Moves One Game From Little League World Series
BRISTOL, CONN. -- Logan Macchia once again led Toms River East Little League to the edge of the finish line in his team's quest for a second straight Little League World Series berth, but in order to get across the line, he needed some help from his defense, as well as Little League's replay role.
Toms River, NJ East Little League targets their focus on New York ahead of Metro Championship game
It was an action-packed, nail-biting, thrilling game played by Toms River East Little League on Wednesday night as they topped Fairfield, Connecticut 3-1 featuring a top-tier pitching performance by Logan Macchia who also hit a massive two-run homerun to go along with stellar defense by the entire team. "We knew...
Let’s Support Toms River East Little League Good Luck in Tonight’s Game
WATCH TONIGHT'S PLAYOFF GAME TOMS RIVER EAST VS FAIRFIELD AMERICAN OF CONNECTICUT AT 7 PM ON ESPN 2 (XFINITY CHANNEL 68 OR HD 851) These days it seems more and more people are looking for something to make themselves feel better, something to rally behind and cheer on. Tonight may be the night to do just that for us here at the Jersey Shore.
The End of Summer Began on July 4
So on Tuesday at what was a Shore Conference Football Media event at Monmouth University I was talking with several athletic directors about how fast the summer has gone. Ironically one of them felt the same way I did and that is the end of summer really begins on July 4th which many consider the real start of the season. We could not agree more that our nation’s birthday was at the very least the beginning of the end and I’d like to offer an explanation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former NFL Star Charged With Domestic Violence in AC Casino
A former star NFL running back has been charged with assault after an apparent domestic violence dispute inside Tropicana Atlantic City. According to Atlantic City Police, they were called to Tropicana at 8:11 am Sunday, July 31 to follow up on a reported domestic violence incident involving former NFL running back Frank Gore.
NJ kids’ sleep schedules need adjustment before back-to-school
As the summer dawned, New Jersey 101.5 examined the impact of increased daylight, and vacations from school, on the sleep patterns of both adults and children in the Garden State. Now in mid-August, thoughts are turning to back-to-school preparations, and getting back into a school year sleep routine is on...
Fun! The Carnival Begins Tonight at Central Regional in Bayville, NJ
It's Central Regional and Brick's first annual summertime carnival raising money for students. The students are calling it BCC, get down with BCC. This looks like a lot of fun. The carnival runs from Tuesday, August 9th through Saturday, August 13th, 2022. I'm really hoping they have good weather for this.
The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023
The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Could the key to revitalizing Trenton, NJ be reconfiguring a highway?
TRENTON — Municipal officials are trying to rally support for a plan to reconfigure Route 29 in one downtown section of the city. According to Mayor Reed Gusciora, the area between the Route 29 tunnel and the Statehouse, which is currently a multi-lane highway running in both directions, cuts the city off from the Delaware Riverfront.
Delicious New Italian Restaurant Opening in Toms River, NJ – But When?
Be prepared to get hungry. New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation. Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks...
Denny Stadium in South River, NJ considered to be ‘at end of its life cycle’
SOUTH RIVER — Workers hope to make enough repairs to Denny Stadium by Aug. 19 so that a borough fireworks display can go on as planned. But the repairs would be only a temporary fix — school district officials are looking into a full replacement of the decades-old wooden stadium at South River High School. The district was recently advised to stop usage of the bleachers in the next couple of years.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/11
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look what good came out of Camden – Proud mom buys billboard for new Doctor daughter
To everyone who believes nothing good ever came out of Camden, Kendra Busbee would like you to meet her daughter. Since the time she was 5 years old, she wanted to be a doctor. Smalls accomplished that goal when she graduated with her doctorate in psychology from the Philadelphia College...
South Howell, NJ Little League offers reward for info on vandalism
HOWELL — A Little League that plays its games in late summer and fall finds itself scrambling after its snack bar and equipment room were vandalized. The Howell South Little League’s snack bar and equipment room at the fields in Deerwood Park in the Ramtown section was broken into late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to South League president Rory Durnin.
Newark, NJ (with 19th century infrastructure) suffers catastrophic water emergency
The city of Newark and two of its suburbs continued to tell residents to boil their tap water on Wednesday a day after a post-Civil War-era water main break created a torrent of running water in the North Ward. The good news is that water pressure should return to normal...
The Last Couple of Dates to Catch a Summer Concert in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ
A concert at the beach or park at the Jersey Shore is always fun. If you've never been to a great summer concert series, here's a great one for you at Pt. Pleasant Beach. Just imagine a beautiful night, light winds on a summer Jersey Shore night, and some great music.
Does New Jersey Have The Best Or Worst Party People? See Where We Rank
How well do we party in Jersey? Just wait to see where we rank in the nation's best and worst party guest rankings. A website called RTA Outdoor Living wanted to see which states had the best and worst party guests so they conducted a nationwide survey centered around party guests and their behavior. I know some of you are snooping in those medicine cabinets! We see you!
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
NJ weather: Ferocious heat is done, still sticky with some storms
Thank goodness for air conditioning. Tuesday will probably go down as the worst day of the summer, with air temperatures as high as 101 degrees and the heat index over 110 at times. I'm happy to say that the truly dangerous heat and humidity are behind us now. The first...
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0