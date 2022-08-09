ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

953wiki.com

Madison announces Cowper as the new high school principal

Cowper named following resignation of Mike Gasaway. Madison Consolidated High School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new face at the helm. Mr. Donald H. Cowper, Jr. accepted the position earlier this week and will join the team once he and his family are able to move home to Indiana.
salemleader.com

Salem City Ordinance #2022-6

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALEM, INDIANA, ESTABLISHING THE MINIMUM STANDARDS FOR PROPERTY MAINTENANCE WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SALEM INDIANA,. The City of Salem has now enacted a Property Maintenance Code that applies to residential and non-residential structures and exterior premises in order to protect, preserve, and promote physical and mental health and the social well-being of the people of Salem; to prevent and control the incident of communicable diseases; to reduce environmental hazards to health; to protect safety; promote the general welfare; to eliminate blight; and ensure the proper and safe maintenance of properties.
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Salem, IN
bcdemocrat.com

OUR FOLKS: Bond’s 50th anniversary

Jim and Donna (Rund) Bond celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. Jim and Donna were married at Morgantown United Methodist Church in 1972. Jim is a Brown County native and Donna was raised in Morgantown. The couple lives in Brown County. James is retired from Arvin Automotive and...
My 1053 WJLT

New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana

It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
Wave 3

Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
WLKY.com

Last supermoon of 2022 is coming. When to look up in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — August’s full moon will appear on Thursday night, Aug. 11, reaching peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. Eastern time, but it will look full from now until early Saturday. Just look toward the southeast after sunset to catch a glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon rising. This...
witzamfm.com

2022 Strassenfest Parade Winners and Honorable Mentions

Jasper- The Strassenfest Parade winners and honorable mentions have been announced. Strassenfest Award Presentation for best reinforcement of German theme (All parade units eligible) Winner: #15 Strassenfest Hofmarschall - Jim & Rita Corn and the Glockenspiel. Honorable Mentions : Strassenfest Little Miss & Mister /German American Bank, Sandi Bair’s Miniature...
ripleynews.com

9 puppies ‘ditched’ at Humane Society’s gate

Recently, it was “good fortune” that an alert shelter staff member at the Ripley County Humane Society noticed that there were puppies which had been dumped/abandoned at the shelter gate. Not only was it hot and humid, but these tiny puppies, estimated to be about five to six...
