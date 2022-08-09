Read full article on original website
Madison announces Cowper as the new high school principal
Cowper named following resignation of Mike Gasaway. Madison Consolidated High School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new face at the helm. Mr. Donald H. Cowper, Jr. accepted the position earlier this week and will join the team once he and his family are able to move home to Indiana.
Parents express concern about Greater Clark County Schools second attempt to relocate Parkview Middle
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) is trying for a second time to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School, away from its current building just east of downtown Jeffersonville. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the...
salemleader.com
Salem City Ordinance #2022-6
AN ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALEM, INDIANA, ESTABLISHING THE MINIMUM STANDARDS FOR PROPERTY MAINTENANCE WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SALEM INDIANA,. The City of Salem has now enacted a Property Maintenance Code that applies to residential and non-residential structures and exterior premises in order to protect, preserve, and promote physical and mental health and the social well-being of the people of Salem; to prevent and control the incident of communicable diseases; to reduce environmental hazards to health; to protect safety; promote the general welfare; to eliminate blight; and ensure the proper and safe maintenance of properties.
wdrb.com
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
wdrb.com
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Salem, Indiana, honors little boy found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Salem, Indiana, and dedicated in honor of a little boy found dead inside a suitcase. The boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found in Washington County back in April. The community named the boy Angel, but it's still unknown who he is.
bcdemocrat.com
OUR FOLKS: Bond’s 50th anniversary
Jim and Donna (Rund) Bond celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. Jim and Donna were married at Morgantown United Methodist Church in 1972. Jim is a Brown County native and Donna was raised in Morgantown. The couple lives in Brown County. James is retired from Arvin Automotive and...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Clarksville, Richmond develop plans to protect residents from extreme heat
The cities of Clarksville and Richmond worked with Indiana University last year to find out what parts of those communities get the hottest and who is most vulnerable to extreme heat. Now they’ve come up with plans to “beat the heat.”. Climate change is expected to make heat...
wdrb.com
Gun club hopes to open 370-acre sporting facility in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new gun club hopes to open a 370-acre sporting clay facility and country club in Oldham County. Owners hope to build Heritage Gun Club at 1507 Rebel Ridge Road, which is off 18 Mile Creek Road, in Westport. According to plans filled with Oldham County...
New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana
It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
WLKY.com
St. Joseph's Picnic For the Kids returns in-person after 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Joseph 173rd Picnic For the Kids celebration is going to be extra special this year as the event goes back to being an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Organizers are excited to reconnect with people in person after having to shut...
Wave 3
Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
meadecountyky.com
Talk Trash with Jacob: Meade County has ordered a glass pulverizer!
First, let me introduce myself. My name is Jacob Butler, and I became the Coordinator of Meade County Solid Waste & Recycle about three months ago. I have a strong vision for the Meade County recycling program and am excited to move forward with my plans!. I would like to...
leoweekly.com
Foodie Fest To Debut At The Depot in Jeffersonville On Saturday
This Saturday, Aug. 13, World Of Foodies will host Foodie Fest, a new all-ages event that celebrates food and community, at The Depot, a venue in Southern Indiana made of decorated shipping containers. The event is free and will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. List of food...
wdrb.com
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
WHAS 11
Louisville's Fontaine Ferry Park's checkered history
Fontaine Ferry Park sat on 64-acres of land in west Louisville on the Ohio River. It's complicated history was rooted in segregation and eventually closed in 1969.
WLKY.com
Last supermoon of 2022 is coming. When to look up in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — August’s full moon will appear on Thursday night, Aug. 11, reaching peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. Eastern time, but it will look full from now until early Saturday. Just look toward the southeast after sunset to catch a glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon rising. This...
Southern Indiana Band Needs Your Vote to Land Gig At 2022 Louder Than Life in Louisville KY
For any band with big aspirations, that big break can be a bit elusive, but for one rock band out of Southern Indiana, that big break is now - and you can help them make it a reality. Meet The Strangers. Like many of the greats before them, The Strangers...
witzamfm.com
2022 Strassenfest Parade Winners and Honorable Mentions
Jasper- The Strassenfest Parade winners and honorable mentions have been announced. Strassenfest Award Presentation for best reinforcement of German theme (All parade units eligible) Winner: #15 Strassenfest Hofmarschall - Jim & Rita Corn and the Glockenspiel. Honorable Mentions : Strassenfest Little Miss & Mister /German American Bank, Sandi Bair’s Miniature...
ripleynews.com
9 puppies ‘ditched’ at Humane Society’s gate
Recently, it was “good fortune” that an alert shelter staff member at the Ripley County Humane Society noticed that there were puppies which had been dumped/abandoned at the shelter gate. Not only was it hot and humid, but these tiny puppies, estimated to be about five to six...
Despite promises from Angel’s Envy, Henry County still concerned about rickhouses in area
HENRY COUNTY, Kentucky — People in Henry County pushed back against a proposal to build more than two dozen bourbon storage rickhouses in the area. The plan from Angel’s Envy in Louisville would build 25 rickhouses, along with tourism facilities, on farmland off Park Royal Road in Campbellsburg.
