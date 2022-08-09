ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA



KWQC

Lee County couple pleads guilty to animal neglect charges

ARGYLE, Iowa (KWQC) – A rural Lee County couple pleaded guilty earlier this month as part of an animal neglect investigation. Lee County court records show David and Gina Sams, 42 and 47 respectively, pleaded guilty to four counts of animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor, on Aug. 3. They...
LEE COUNTY, IA
radiokmzn.com

OSKALOOSA MAN ARRESTED FOR OWI, DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Police Department reports that on August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:58 a.m., members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of C Ave East and N 4th St in reference to a person passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Upon arrival, they arrested Trevern Braden, 47, of Oskaloosa, for OWI.
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCCI.com

Oskaloosa day care owner enters guilty plea after closure

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Parents were allowed to return to Busy Bee Day Care Monday to pick up items left behind when the center closed suddenly last month, and the center's director confirmed she is leaving daycare permanently after pleading guilty in a court case. Owner Belinda Ramirez's written plea...
OSKALOOSA, IA
Ottumwa, IA
Ottumwa, IA
KCJJ

One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident

A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash

A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to police. Knauss family remembers East Tennessee’s most recent Purple Heart recipient. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Aug 26, 2021 is a date Ryan Knauss’ parents will always remember. He and 12 other service members...
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Charged With Theft

An Ottumwa woman is facing criminal charges following an alleged auto theft in March. According to court documents, on March 12th, 2022, 35 year old Melanie Sue Strayer took an unnamed victim’s car without permission. When the victim made the report the car had been missing for seven days. The owner stated that they had contacted Strayer repeatedly asking her to return the vehicle, but Strayer refused and stated that she would “scrap” it. The vehicle was later found abandoned on a random person’s property, with what appeared to be a blown head gasket. A warrant for Strayer’s arrest was then issued.
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
CLIVE, IA
Radio Iowa

Knoxville set to host sprint car racing’s biggest event

Sprint Car Racing’s biggest event begins Wednesday night with the first of two nights of qualifying at the Knoxville Nationals. Saturday night’s championship lineup will be determined by a point system that even includes time trials and heat races. “And then we come around an run a feature...
KNOXVILLE, IA

