Merrimack Valley Sports Desk. The team catches up with Brynne LeCours, nationally-recognized standout in track and field athlete from Haverhill High School. Brynne also ran cross country for the Hillies and will be attending Westfield State University where she will run there as well. Brynne won the Moynihan Lumber Scholar Athlete of the Month last fall.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO