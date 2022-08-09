Read full article on original website
Baseball – Toms River East Survives Again, Moves One Game From Little League World Series
BRISTOL, CONN. -- Logan Macchia once again led Toms River East Little League to the edge of the finish line in his team's quest for a second straight Little League World Series berth, but in order to get across the line, he needed some help from his defense, as well as Little League's replay role.
The End of Summer Began on July 4
So on Tuesday at what was a Shore Conference Football Media event at Monmouth University I was talking with several athletic directors about how fast the summer has gone. Ironically one of them felt the same way I did and that is the end of summer really begins on July 4th which many consider the real start of the season. We could not agree more that our nation’s birthday was at the very least the beginning of the end and I’d like to offer an explanation.
Let’s Support Toms River East Little League Good Luck in Tonight’s Game
WATCH TONIGHT'S PLAYOFF GAME TOMS RIVER EAST VS FAIRFIELD AMERICAN OF CONNECTICUT AT 7 PM ON ESPN 2 (XFINITY CHANNEL 68 OR HD 851) These days it seems more and more people are looking for something to make themselves feel better, something to rally behind and cheer on. Tonight may be the night to do just that for us here at the Jersey Shore.
Toms River, NJ East Little League targets their focus on New York ahead of Metro Championship game
It was an action-packed, nail-biting, thrilling game played by Toms River East Little League on Wednesday night as they topped Fairfield, Connecticut 3-1 featuring a top-tier pitching performance by Logan Macchia who also hit a massive two-run homerun to go along with stellar defense by the entire team. "We knew...
Search for schools superintendent typically not a silent process in NJ
Parents of children who attend public school in Paterson have until Monday to fill out an online survey and voice their opinions about how the district is run today, and share which qualities they'd like the next leader of the district to possess. An online community forum on Thursday night...
Former NFL Star Charged With Domestic Violence in AC Casino
A former star NFL running back has been charged with assault after an apparent domestic violence dispute inside Tropicana Atlantic City. According to Atlantic City Police, they were called to Tropicana at 8:11 am Sunday, July 31 to follow up on a reported domestic violence incident involving former NFL running back Frank Gore.
Former Jets running back charged with simple assault in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Less than two months after officially retiring from the National Football League, Frank Gore has been charged with simple assault for an alleged incident in late July at the Tropicana. According to Atlantic City police, patrol units were dispatched to the casino-resort at 8:11 a.m. on...
New Jersey Mom Gives Daughter The Most Touching, Creative Graduation Gift
Congratulations to all of the graduates who have been celebrating these past few months!. No matter what level, it is a huge accomplishment and something to be proud of. One New Jersey mom, however, got a bit creative with how she celebrated her daughter's huge accomplishment. Who knows, this could...
Could the key to revitalizing Trenton, NJ be reconfiguring a highway?
TRENTON — Municipal officials are trying to rally support for a plan to reconfigure Route 29 in one downtown section of the city. According to Mayor Reed Gusciora, the area between the Route 29 tunnel and the Statehouse, which is currently a multi-lane highway running in both directions, cuts the city off from the Delaware Riverfront.
Delicious New Italian Restaurant Opening in Toms River, NJ – But When?
Be prepared to get hungry. New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation. Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/12
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph) 9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
Newark, NJ (with 19th century infrastructure) suffers catastrophic water emergency
The city of Newark and two of its suburbs continued to tell residents to boil their tap water on Wednesday a day after a post-Civil War-era water main break created a torrent of running water in the North Ward. The good news is that water pressure should return to normal...
35 dogs rescued from ‘dilapidated’ home in Pennsville, NJ
PENNSVILLE — An animal rescue based in Delaware has removed 35 flea-infested dogs from a home on Newcomb Lane. Renee's Rescues took control of the dogs over two days, Monday and Tuesday, after being notified by a concerned resident about the conditions of a nearby home. "The property was...
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
Construction of Camelot at Toms River Continues Take a Look at the Latest
Summer continues here in Ocean County and so does construction on one of the latest housing development projects in Toms River. It is "Camelot at Toms River". I was recently traveling through the area and wanted to grab some photos to show you the latest from this new addition to Toms River Township.
Bus rolls over on NJ Turnpike, killing 2 women
WOODBRIDGE — Two women died after a double-decker Megabus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night. The bus carrying 22 passengers was headed south in the left lane outer lanes near the Thomas Edison service area around 6:50 p.m. when the driver lost directional control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the center lane, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.
Chipotle Giving Away $1 Million Worth Of Food To New Jersey Teachers
I want to start this piece by shouting out all the New Jersey teachers out there. Your jobs are more difficult than anyone realizes and I emulate the time, effort and patience you put into your work on a daily basis. I am not the only who wants to recognize...
Spotted lanternfly in all 21 NJ counties, no more need to report
Cape May had been the final holdout, but on Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture said populations of the spotted lanternfly are now in all 21 counties in the Garden State. A report from NJ.com, citing a spokesperson for the department, seemed to confirm that infestations had spread into...
NJ weather: Deliciously dry air this weekend, rain next week
The heat wave is finally over. After 10 days in a row of 90+ degree temperatures, cooler and less humid weather will prevail across New Jersey. (By the way, that's the longest stretch of 90s at the Newark Airport weather station in over a decade, since 2012.) Dry air has...
