news9.com
Local Church Celebrates ‘Praise Beyond The Walls’ Festival
Since 2014, Bethlehem Star Church has been serving the community with an event they call Praise Beyond the Walls. “It’s an epic outreach event where we minister to the whole entire community,” said Danielle Payne-Adams, Executive leader for special events for the church. The concept of the four-day...
Photos: Adorable animals in need of homes in Oklahoma City
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
News On 6
Firelake Firelight Balloon Fest Takes Off This Weekend
The Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest will take off this weekend in Shawnee. The two-day event will offer all kinds of family-friendly fun. News 9’s Storme Jones reported from one of the event’s major attractions, a hot air balloon, during News 9 at 9 a.m.
centraloklahomaweeklies.com
Del Rancho serving Mustang over 20 years
The idea for the Del Rancho Steak Sandwich Supreme® began in 1961. Its founder, J.R. Holt, heard that to be successful in the restaurant business, you need at least one unique item on your menu, which only your restaurant offers. Two years after opening his first restaurant, Mr. Holt...
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
News On 6
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
OKC Zoo, restaurant raising funds to save elephants
Oklahomans can enjoy a fun night out while also helping elephants across the globe.
KOCO
Community supports family after father murders 3 children in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The outpouring of support continues for a family after a father murdered three of their children in Oklahoma City. Some of the strongest support is from a non-profit that knows what they’re going through. The non-profit is named after a 5-year-old Paisley, a child who died in 2020.
“She is wasting away in front of our eyes,” Teen on the road to recovery after rare diagnosis
A teen is on the road to recovery and getting ready to start her senior year after battling a mysterious illness her family was afraid would take her life.
OKC VeloCity
Cultures from across the globe center in OKC at the Asian Night Market Festival
Oklahoma City’s Asian District Cultural Association will host their annual Asian Night Market Festival on August 20. The event will be held around Military Park, located east of Classen Boulevard, between Northwest 24th Street and Northwest 25th Street from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. The festival has become known...
Rodizio Grill to open first location in Oklahoma
A Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Oklahoma City.
Carvana hoping to hire 100 people in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new job, Carvana is hosting its own hiring event.
KOCO
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
KOCO
Mid-Del students can’t go to school due to enrollment application issues, parents say
DEL CITY, Okla. — Parents of Mid-Del students claimed their children can’t go to school due to a backlog of enrollment applications. On Wednesday, parents reached out to KOCO 5 saying some students are not enrolled in classes. They showed up for school and were sent back home.
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
news9.com
OKC Ranks 3rd In Nation For Apartment Size-Cost Ratio
Oklahoma City ranked third in the country for apartments with the most "bang for your buck." The average apartment in Oklahoma City costs $917 a month, but the average size of an apartment is 850 square feet. Amarillo, Texas had the most cost effective rent on average ($879).
KOCO
Two young women shot in fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Two young women were shot at in a fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County. One of the women was sent to the hospital. Now, authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter. Adrianna O’Daniel, whose truck was shot at, said...
Ambulances respond after fire at Oklahoma City nursing home
EMSA ambulances were called to an Oklahoma City nursing home after a fire ignited Wednesday evening.
