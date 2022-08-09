ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Local Church Celebrates ‘Praise Beyond The Walls’ Festival

Since 2014, Bethlehem Star Church has been serving the community with an event they call Praise Beyond the Walls. “It’s an epic outreach event where we minister to the whole entire community,” said Danielle Payne-Adams, Executive leader for special events for the church. The concept of the four-day...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Firelake Firelight Balloon Fest Takes Off This Weekend

The Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest will take off this weekend in Shawnee. The two-day event will offer all kinds of family-friendly fun. News 9’s Storme Jones reported from one of the event’s major attractions, a hot air balloon, during News 9 at 9 a.m.
SHAWNEE, OK
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Del Rancho serving Mustang over 20 years

The idea for the Del Rancho Steak Sandwich Supreme® began in 1961. Its founder, J.R. Holt, heard that to be successful in the restaurant business, you need at least one unique item on your menu, which only your restaurant offers. Two years after opening his first restaurant, Mr. Holt...
MUSTANG, OK
News On 6

Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach

Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Community supports family after father murders 3 children in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The outpouring of support continues for a family after a father murdered three of their children in Oklahoma City. Some of the strongest support is from a non-profit that knows what they’re going through. The non-profit is named after a 5-year-old Paisley, a child who died in 2020.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees

OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKC Ranks 3rd In Nation For Apartment Size-Cost Ratio

Oklahoma City ranked third in the country for apartments with the most "bang for your buck." The average apartment in Oklahoma City costs $917 a month, but the average size of an apartment is 850 square feet. Amarillo, Texas had the most cost effective rent on average ($879).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

