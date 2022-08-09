City of Friendswood Parks & Recreation

· Friendswood, TX ·

Ready for a Dive-In Movie!

Grab your swimsuit and join us for our last movie in the park this Friday, August 12th at Friendswood City Pool in Stevenson Park, featuring Luca sponsored by Fitness Equipment Depot.

The first 50 kids will receive a Luca goodie bag!

The free movie series is presented by the Friendswood Rotary Club and the City of Friendswood Parks and Recreation Department.

Gates open at 7 pm, and movies start at dusk, around 8:15 pm.

The movie will be shown at the Friendswood City Pool, lawn chairs, blankets, food and beverages are allowed, and no glass containers.

Popcorn, Kona Ice and Lemonade Bar will be available to purchase.

For more information contact the Parks and Recreation Department at

281-996-3220

or

rec@friendswood.com