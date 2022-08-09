ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

SELF

How to Handle 'Energy Vampires' at Work

At a previous job of mine, my officemate used practically every spare moment we had to complain about our boss. Thirty minutes later, I’d swivel back to my computer, feeling emotionally drained and dazed at the thought of answering even a simple email. If this sounds familiar, you too might be dealing with an “energy vampire”—a pop-psychology term for someone “who is gaining energy, and draining yours, by monopolizing the conversation, and has an excessive need for validation or attention,” Daryl Appleton, EdD, MEd, New York City–based therapist and head wellness consultant for Brown University’s general surgery department, tells SELF.
HEALTH
CNET

Happiness Comes From Chemicals in Your Brain. Here's How to Boost Them

This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. From rising gas prices and surging inflation to the general day-to-day worries of balancing work and life, there's a lot going on in the world that can contribute to high levels of stress and anxiety. But there are also many rituals that bring me happiness: that first sip of coffee in the morning, cuddles with my kitten, journaling each day on my patio and getting some exercise. Now more than ever, I'm leaning into these small practices that make a difference in my day.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Calming Your Brain Through Breathwork

Body states related to breath can change brain activity. Slow controlled breathing, specifically inhaling through your nose, can help slow your thinking. Controlled breathing efforts provide regular and rhythmic somatosensory signals to your brain, which can help entrain a calming of your mind. Racing thoughts. Over thinking. Perseveration. These are...
YOGA
Psych Centra

Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety

Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Health
Psych Centra

Why Am I Feeling Anxious for No Reason?

Feeling nervous but you don’t know why? We look at why anxiety might arise without a clear cause. The factors that spark anxiety are different for everyone and can be subtle. Many people are familiar with anxious feelings but don’t know their cause, so it feels like the anxiety is happening for “no reason.”
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Disconnected From Oneself and Others After Trauma

After trauma, survivors can feel disconnected from themselves and others. Alienation is linked with psychological distress, such as PTSD, depression, and dissociation symptoms. We can each take actions to support connection after trauma. Even though I had friends, I was still lonely. My friends didn’t understand my reactions. There...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Avoiding anxiety: How you can help reduce stress and better handle difficult situations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You can't really call it an epidemic, but anxiety is running at such high levels that therapists are booked solid currently -- but not all stress is caused by big things. Often it's the momentary stress that can up to a big effect.KDKA's John Shumway is looking into what causes micro-transition anxiety -- a fancy term for stress and anxiety that we can anticipate and do something about.These type of situations occur often, when transitioning from the calm of your day to something unsettling.Whether it is surrounding something like a vacation ending and needing to go back...
MENTAL HEALTH
DELCO.Today

5 Simple Tips to Be More Productive While Working Remotely

As working remotely away from the office has become more common, people have also realized that it is not necessary to be stuck at home while on the job either. If all you need is a computer and an internet connection, there is nothing stopping you from taking your work on the go.
JOBS
verywellhealth.com

Skin Picking as a Symptom of Autoimmune Disease

Skin picking disorder (dermatillomania or excoriation disorder) and autoimmune disorders often go together. With skin picking, you have a compulsive urge to pick, scratch, rub, pull, or scrape your skin. It can continue beyond the point of causing pain and creating sores to being a significant problem. In some people...
SKIN CARE
TheConversationAU

How can you support kids with ADHD to learn? Parents said these 3 things help

COVID lockdowns and home schooling seemed never-ending for a lot of families. But there were some silver linings. Our new research published in two papers looked at children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) during lockdowns to understand what home learning was like for them. We surveyed more than 100 Australian parents of children with ADHD, asking them about the benefits, challenges and strategies they used. While this provided insights into into pandemic schooling, there are lessons here for learning beyond lockdowns. As COVID cases remain high, so too does the potential for more home learning. But parents can also use our findings...
KIDS
akc.org

Can Dogs Drink Milk?

Many canine companions love dairy products. But can dogs drink milk? In short, maybe. Like many human foods, it should only be given to your dog in moderation. Also, a lot of pups are lactose intolerant, and drinking milk can cause intestinal upset. How Much Milk Can Dogs Drink?. Milk...
PETS
12tomatoes.com

Viral Kitchen Hack Shows How To Dice An Onion In 30 Seconds

This nutritionist and cookbook author is here to change the game for all of our readers. If you have ever had to dice an onion before, you know just how challenging this process can be. This technique has gotten a lot of attention, as viewers from all over the country...
FOOD & DRINKS
