ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Police: Man wanted in abduction of woman in New Hampshire found sleeping in truck

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSPW6_0hAHrviP00
Courtesy: Brentwood Police Department

PORTLAND, Maine — A man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in New Hampshire was arrested Monday after spending days on the run, officials said.

Peter Curtis, 35, of Portland, Maine, is facing charges including kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

Officers conducting a wellness check on on Sherman Street in Portland found a man, later identified as Curtis, sleeping in a truck. When an officer tried to wake Curtis, he allegedly fled the scene.

During a short pursuit that ensued, police say Curtis drove the wrong way down Congress Street and struck a cruiser when attempted to turn around on dead-end road. He eventually slowed down on his own and was taken into custody without further incident.

Curtis was taken to Maine Medical Center for evaluation and transferred to the Cumberland County Jail.

Curtis allegedly used a firearm during the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New Hampshire, in late July. The victim was not harmed and she was able to get home safely.

Brentwood police say Curtis was spotted in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine during his time on the run.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, authorities say

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.
LEWISTON, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person shot in Mattapan, suffers life threating injuries

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating following a shooting in the Mattapan section of the city, Thursday night. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on scene moments later, officer located a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
State
New Hampshire State
City
Brentwood, NH
State
Massachusetts State
Brentwood, NH
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Live 95.9

MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place

A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officials: Juvenile arrested for murder of mother, 2 young sons in New Hampshire

NORTHFIELD, NH — A juvenile has been arrested for the murder of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General. In a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and a count of falsifying physical evidence in connection to the murders of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
NORTHFIELD, NH
WCVB

Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Violent Crime#Maine Medical Center
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Police searching I-93 for evidence in deaths of mother, 2 young sons

CONCORD, N.H. - State and local police investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her two young sons are searching a large area of Route 93 in New Hampshire for evidence.Twenty-five-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield exactly one week ago on August 3.Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.There have been no arrests, but Attorney General John Formella said investigators have identified everyone involved in the shooting deaths and there's no threat to...
NORTHFIELD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
PEABODY, MA
NECN

Update Expected in Investigation into Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery

UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 11, 3:55 p.m.): The search for Harmony Montgomery is considered a homicide investigation, and the girl is believed to have been slain, authorities announced. Details here. Authorities will give an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery on Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's...
MANCHESTER, NH
Q97.9

Westbrook, Maine Police Clarify Questions About New Cumberland Mills Traffic Lights

After over a decade of planning, the Maine DOT has finished installing and has activated traffic lights at every intersection in what is called the Cumberland Mills Triangle. For years it has been a little like a rotary and as more and more drivers commute into Portland from their homes in the much less expensive suburbs, the amount of traffic at the triangle has continued to increase.
WESTBROOK, ME
whdh.com

Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
113K+
Followers
121K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy