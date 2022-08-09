Police: Man wanted in abduction of woman in New Hampshire found sleeping in truck

Courtesy: Brentwood Police Department

PORTLAND, Maine — A man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in New Hampshire was arrested Monday after spending days on the run, officials said.

Peter Curtis, 35, of Portland, Maine, is facing charges including kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

Officers conducting a wellness check on on Sherman Street in Portland found a man, later identified as Curtis, sleeping in a truck. When an officer tried to wake Curtis, he allegedly fled the scene.

During a short pursuit that ensued, police say Curtis drove the wrong way down Congress Street and struck a cruiser when attempted to turn around on dead-end road. He eventually slowed down on his own and was taken into custody without further incident.

Curtis was taken to Maine Medical Center for evaluation and transferred to the Cumberland County Jail.

Curtis allegedly used a firearm during the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New Hampshire, in late July. The victim was not harmed and she was able to get home safely.

Brentwood police say Curtis was spotted in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine during his time on the run.

An investigation remains ongoing.

