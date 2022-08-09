ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malad City, ID

Idaho State Journal

Stranded motorcyclists rescued from Southeast Idaho mountain

Two motorcyclists were rescued from a local mountain after becoming stranded in the rough terrain. The motorcyclists — a woman from Chubbuck and a man from Utah — called the Bannock County Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m. Wednesday to ask for help getting down from Haystack Mountain northeast of McCammon, Bannock County Search and Rescue reported. The motorcyclists were stuck in the rugged terrain and were becoming dehydrated because they...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Raging wildfire scorches dozens of acres on Fort Hall reservation near Pocatello

A wildfire is raging on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello. The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Fort Hall emergency operations center has been activated in response to the blaze because of the seriousness of the situation. ...
Herald-Journal

Montpelier Car Show: The Rides We Love

“No one knows how much blood, sweat, and tears went into that truck but me,” Dennis Jensen said, looking at the 1940 Plymouth pickup he brought from Preston for the car show in Montpelier July 30. Photos show the pickup was little more than a hulk when Jensen got...
MONTPELIER, ID
Herald-Journal

Cattle drive expected to cause traffic delays in Logan Canyon

The U.S. Forest Service is alerting the public of expected traffic delays in Logan Canyon as a result of four-day cattle drive. In a news release from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests, permittees will begin moving their cattle up the canyon on Aug. 15. Over 1400 head of cattle will be moved from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Aug. 18.
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

'A 200-year event': Torrential rainfall causes extensive flood damage in Northern Utah

Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses. Flooding brought on by intense summer thunderstorms is not new to Tremonton, but last week’s events stood out in stark contrast to what had been an unusually hot and dry summer so far....
TREMONTON, UT
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck roundabout opens to traffic

CHUBBUCK — A new traffic circle at the intersection of Philbin and Chubbuck roads has opened to vehicles after several months of construction. The construction project, which closed the intersection for an extended time, began in mid-April and was completed just recently in early August. The City of Chubbuck said the roundabout opened to traffic as of Friday. Final street lights still need to be installed, but temporary lighting is...
CHUBBUCK, ID
kvnutalk

It’s fair week in Cache County – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN –There was some excitement and a lot of people preparing for the fair grounds for this year’s Cache County Fair on Monday. Seven-year-old William Thatcher and his sister Hailey were taking wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow of sawdust from one part of the Cache County Fairgrounds to the livestock area on Monday. The two with other volunteers were getting the goat and lamb stalls ready for the 143rd Cache County and Fair and Rodeo which will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and go through Saturday, Aug. 13.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Sho-Ban Festival returns this week

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival will return this week. The festival has been held since 1964, but due to the pandemic, the Tribes haven’t held it in two years. It will take place Thursday through Sunday. “We’re excited to celebrate and invite the public to join us in this cultural celebration,” said Randy’L Teton, Fort Hall public information officer. ...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

2,500-acre wildfire near Pocatello brought under control by firefighters after overnight battle, evacuations

A wildfire that ignited Tuesday evening and scorched about 2,500 acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello is now under control after firefighters battled the blaze through the night, authorities said. The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello and the flames immediately began to consume dozens of acres, authorities said. Several homes were evacuated...
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wildfire Breaks Out Near Pocatello Airport

Around 5:15 Wednesday morning, a wildfire broke out south of the Pocatello Regional Airport and Interstate 86 in the Michaud Creek area. Fire crews are on the scene battling the fire.
kvnutalk

Nibley man arrested for allegedly raping infant girl – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 72-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several years ago, according to law enforcement. Curtis D. Rudd was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail following an investigation. According to the arrest report, the father of the alleged victim contacted law...
NIBLEY, UT

