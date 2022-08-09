LOGAN –There was some excitement and a lot of people preparing for the fair grounds for this year’s Cache County Fair on Monday. Seven-year-old William Thatcher and his sister Hailey were taking wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow of sawdust from one part of the Cache County Fairgrounds to the livestock area on Monday. The two with other volunteers were getting the goat and lamb stalls ready for the 143rd Cache County and Fair and Rodeo which will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and go through Saturday, Aug. 13.

