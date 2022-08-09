Read full article on original website
Stranded motorcyclists rescued from Southeast Idaho mountain
Two motorcyclists were rescued from a local mountain after becoming stranded in the rough terrain. The motorcyclists — a woman from Chubbuck and a man from Utah — called the Bannock County Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m. Wednesday to ask for help getting down from Haystack Mountain northeast of McCammon, Bannock County Search and Rescue reported. The motorcyclists were stuck in the rugged terrain and were becoming dehydrated because they...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Raging wildfire scorches dozens of acres on Fort Hall reservation near Pocatello
A wildfire is raging on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello. The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Fort Hall emergency operations center has been activated in response to the blaze because of the seriousness of the situation. ...
Herald-Journal
Montpelier Car Show: The Rides We Love
“No one knows how much blood, sweat, and tears went into that truck but me,” Dennis Jensen said, looking at the 1940 Plymouth pickup he brought from Preston for the car show in Montpelier July 30. Photos show the pickup was little more than a hulk when Jensen got...
Herald-Journal
Cattle drive expected to cause traffic delays in Logan Canyon
The U.S. Forest Service is alerting the public of expected traffic delays in Logan Canyon as a result of four-day cattle drive. In a news release from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests, permittees will begin moving their cattle up the canyon on Aug. 15. Over 1400 head of cattle will be moved from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Aug. 18.
'A 200-year event': Torrential rainfall causes extensive flood damage in Northern Utah
Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses. Flooding brought on by intense summer thunderstorms is not new to Tremonton, but last week’s events stood out in stark contrast to what had been an unusually hot and dry summer so far....
Chubbuck roundabout opens to traffic
CHUBBUCK — A new traffic circle at the intersection of Philbin and Chubbuck roads has opened to vehicles after several months of construction. The construction project, which closed the intersection for an extended time, began in mid-April and was completed just recently in early August. The City of Chubbuck said the roundabout opened to traffic as of Friday. Final street lights still need to be installed, but temporary lighting is...
kvnutalk
It’s fair week in Cache County – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN –There was some excitement and a lot of people preparing for the fair grounds for this year’s Cache County Fair on Monday. Seven-year-old William Thatcher and his sister Hailey were taking wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow of sawdust from one part of the Cache County Fairgrounds to the livestock area on Monday. The two with other volunteers were getting the goat and lamb stalls ready for the 143rd Cache County and Fair and Rodeo which will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and go through Saturday, Aug. 13.
Sho-Ban Festival returns this week
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival will return this week. The festival has been held since 1964, but due to the pandemic, the Tribes haven’t held it in two years. It will take place Thursday through Sunday. “We’re excited to celebrate and invite the public to join us in this cultural celebration,” said Randy’L Teton, Fort Hall public information officer. ...
2,500-acre wildfire near Pocatello brought under control by firefighters after overnight battle, evacuations
A wildfire that ignited Tuesday evening and scorched about 2,500 acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello is now under control after firefighters battled the blaze through the night, authorities said. The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello and the flames immediately began to consume dozens of acres, authorities said. Several homes were evacuated...
KUTV
Crews monitor Utah areas prone for flooding, what's being done to help prevent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers from Logan to Salt Lake experienced heavy rain and flooding over the weekend, and some trouble spots were quickly flooded. UDOT has systems in place to prevent flooding, but too much rain in too short a period of time can overwhelm them. “It...
Herald-Journal
Residents' taxes rising with home values, but not in commonly perceived way, officials say
Given the recent boom in home values and legal nuances surrounding Utah’s Truth in Taxation system, several Cache Valley residents have wondered where they can direct their blame for higher property taxes. According to Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell, the answer is complex. In a recent statement sent to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wildfire Breaks Out Near Pocatello Airport
Around 5:15 Wednesday morning, a wildfire broke out south of the Pocatello Regional Airport and Interstate 86 in the Michaud Creek area. Fire crews are on the scene battling the fire.
kvnutalk
Nibley man ordered to continue treatment after groping women at local grocery store – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 37-year-old Nibley man convicted of groping female customers at a Logan grocery store will not be sentenced to anymore jail time. Joshua J. Cress was ordered instead to continue mental health treatment after attorneys said further jail time might cause more harm than good. Cress was...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man charged after allegedly slicing man’s face in grocery store parking lot
POCATELLO — A man police say sliced another man’s face during an argument in a grocery store parking lot now faces a felony charge. Burke Ryan Bailey, 46, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, court records show. Pocatello Police received a call just before 10:15 p.m....
kvnutalk
Logan woman arrested for alleged string of retail thefts – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 48-year-old Logan woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing items from local stores and then reselling them, according to law enforcement. Arlene Marie Aguilar was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday after a warrant was previously issued for her arrest. According to the arrest affidavit,...
kvnutalk
Nibley man arrested for allegedly raping infant girl – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 72-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several years ago, according to law enforcement. Curtis D. Rudd was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail following an investigation. According to the arrest report, the father of the alleged victim contacted law...
