Tennessee State

williamsonhomepage.com

Bank names new Tennessee leader after exec’s death

United Community Bank has named John Wilson president for Tennessee. Wilson succeeds DeVan Ard, who died earlier this summer. Wilson was previously president for Middle Tennessee. United Community Bank closed its acquisition of Reliant Bank earlier this year. Both Wilson and Ard were executives at Reliant. “I am grateful to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

FBI warns of human trafficking in Tennessee, shares signs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Human trafficking is a global crime that has emerged in Tennessee. We sat down with officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to discuss a rising crime affecting children. They say when you think of human trafficking, you must think about the vulnerable. “That is why...
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee

Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

COVID-19 spread levels in Northeast Tennessee

The spread of COVID-19 appears to have leveled off somewhat in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 31-Aug. 6.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee woman killed 25-years-ago identified, TBI asks for public's help

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for help regarding a 25-year-old murder now that the victim in the case has been identified as a Knox County woman. The TBI reports in 1996, the agency assisted the Grainer County Sheriff's Office investigate the finding of human remains in...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
kmmo.com

TENNESSEE RESIDENT DUE IN COURT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A 25-year-old Tennessee resident has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to a physical disturbance in Higginsville on July 27, is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Super 8, located at 6471 Oakview Lane, where Steven Matthew Hieatt was allegedly hitting another woman. Authorities observed several lacerations on the woman’s face and blood on her shirt. Hieatt has prior charges for assault and resisting arrest in Tennessee.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
