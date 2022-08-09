Florida’s organized efforts to combat cyber-crime are still less than a decade old. In 2014, the state launched the Florida Center for Cybersecurity to coordinate education and research efforts, recognizing not only the rising tide of online crimes, but a vast shortage of trained professionals to combat cyber-attacks, ransomware, identity theft and manipulation of government systems that control everything from cities’ water supply to public coffers. Since then, Florida has built its cyber capabilities, but as in most anti-crime efforts, it doesn’t take much for the bad characters to gain an advantage. Here’s a snapshot of where cyber-crime fighting in Florida stands.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO