Read full article on original website
Related
floridatrend.com
Friday's Daily Pulse
Unemployment claims dip in Florida for third consecutive week. First-time unemployment claims in Florida dipped for a third consecutive week. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday released a report that estimated 5,656 initial claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Aug. 6, down from a revised count of 6,140 claims during the week that ended July 30. The drop in Florida came as jobless claims nationally increased by 14,000 to 262,000. [Source: News Service of Florida]
floridatrend.com
Thursday's Afternoon Update
Florida housing costs squeeze older adults on a fixed income. Aging Floridians on a fixed income are having a hard time keeping up with cost of living increases. "If you're on Social Security, honestly, I don't know how you can afford to live in Florida because the housing costs are high," said program director Kathleen Sarmiento at the Miami-based Alliance for Aging. It's one of 11 regional offices designated by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs to provide information and benefits assistance to aging residents and caregivers. More from WUSF News.
floridatrend.com
Thursday's Daily Pulse
Report blames attorney fees for state’s property insurance woes. A new report bears out what many observers, professional and otherwise, have been saying for years: The reason Florida taxpayers pay so much for property insurance is attorney fees. According to the Insurance Information Institute, Florida homeowners pay, on average, $4,231 in premiums. That’s three times what the average is in the U.S. — $1,544. The report blames the attorney fee structure as the cause. [Source: Business Observer]
floridatrend.com
Wednesday's Afternoon Update
Will Florida’s improved EV infrastructure convince more people to buy electric vehicles?. There are close to 96,000 registered electric vehicles in Florida, up from 58,000 a year ago. The Department of Energy reports sales of electric vehicles grew nationwide by 85% from 2020 to 2021. Besides the high price of the vehicles, charging access and driver anxiety about taking long trips are the main reasons why consumers aren’t willing to make the switch to all-electric cars. The state of Florida is trying to address this. More from Marketplace.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridatrend.com
Professors in Florida are feeling the chill from education legislation
Professors in Florida are feeling the chill from education legislation. Florida university professors are facing unprecedented challenges as a spate of new laws could soon crack down on research, discourse on race and gender identity and create an environment in which employees feel their political beliefs are being scrutinized at the risk of losing tenure. Some professors even suggested that they were considering leaving Florida to teach in other states and said they knew colleagues who had similar thoughts. More from the Miami Herald, Click Orlando and WFSU.
floridatrend.com
Cyber advancements in Florida
Florida’s organized efforts to combat cyber-crime are still less than a decade old. In 2014, the state launched the Florida Center for Cybersecurity to coordinate education and research efforts, recognizing not only the rising tide of online crimes, but a vast shortage of trained professionals to combat cyber-attacks, ransomware, identity theft and manipulation of government systems that control everything from cities’ water supply to public coffers. Since then, Florida has built its cyber capabilities, but as in most anti-crime efforts, it doesn’t take much for the bad characters to gain an advantage. Here’s a snapshot of where cyber-crime fighting in Florida stands.
floridatrend.com
State tax collections top expectations
With inflation pushing up prices of taxable items, Florida’s general revenue substantially topped expectations in June and in the recently completed state fiscal year. General-revenue collections in June were $978.7 million, or 27.6 percent, higher than projected, according to a report posted online Thursday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research.
Comments / 0