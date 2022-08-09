ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

thecolumbusceo.com

Melanie Slayton on Disability Discrimination in the Workplace

Melanie Slayton is an attorney at Hall Booth Smith in Columbus. She talks about employment and disability discrimination and strategies to resolve claims. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system. The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Harris County High School 2022 graduate makes history receiving prestigious scholarship

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A 2022 Harris County High School (HCHS) graduate and JROTC cadet, Samuel (Sam) Winstead, is the first student in the high school’s history to earn the prestigious Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF) military scholarship, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. GMVHOF and scholarship […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

New poultry plant opens in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new poultry plant opened Thursday in Americus, bringing job opportunities with it. Tamarack will be used for packaging food that will go out to stores across south Georgia and all around the world. Having Georgia as a home for poultry is what drove Tamarack to...
AMERICUS, GA
petsplusmag.com

AFB Plans $79M Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

AFB International, a manufacturer of pet food ingredients, will invest more than $79 million in a new facility in Columbus, GA, creating more than 100 new jobs in the next five years. Operations are expected to begin in 2024. The facility will be located at the Muscogee Technology Park, a...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Final plans approved for Kadie the Cow moooving to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The president of Uptown came before the Columbus City Council, and final plans were approved to move forward in moving Kadie the Cow near the Riverwalk in Uptown Columbus. In a ten-year period, Uptown is devoted to maintaining Kadie the Cow for the next decade by...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Troup County starts school year with new safety measures

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Troup County School System heads into the 2022-2023 school year, administrators are doing what they can to ensure the safety of students and faculty. Steve Heaton, the Security and Safety Coordinator for TCSS, discussed with WRBL the new security measures and plans...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gray Television’s ABC affiliate WTVM News Leader 9 serving Columbus GA., is expanding its local newscasts starting September 5th. It will offer an additional two half-hours of local news in new time periods each weekday. These newscasts include WTVM News Leader 9 Midday (12:30 pm/11:30am central), WTVM News Leader 9 Evening (7:30pm/6:30central). With the addition of these newscasts, WTVM will offer more than 37 hours of original local newscasts weekly.
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Postal mailboxes to be replaced in Columbus after string of thefts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New postal service boxes are headed to our area after a string of mail thefts in Columbus. This comes 24 hours after a retired mailman says he and his wife lost $4,000 after two of their checks were stolen. Curtis Mansell is not 100% convinced the...

