Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Increase in area COVID cases, re-opening of schools concern for medical community
ALBANY — After a decline in COVID-19 patients over the past couple of weeks, numbers have increased slowly again in recent days, with the uptick possibly due to July 4 gatherings. On Wednesday, 44 patients were hospitalized in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities. Of those, 35 were in Albany,...
Department of Defense providing no-cost vision, dental, medical care at Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In partnership with Valley Healthcare System, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Department of Defense is offering no-cost vision, dental and basic medical services at the Columbus Civic Center Monday through Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There are no […]
WTVM
Local food bank to host shredding event, food drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley food bank is hosting a shredding event and food drive in Columbus. The event is set for September 10 - from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Feeding the Valley - located at 6744 Flat Rock Road in Midland. Collect all of your...
thecolumbusceo.com
Melanie Slayton on Disability Discrimination in the Workplace
Melanie Slayton is an attorney at Hall Booth Smith in Columbus. She talks about employment and disability discrimination and strategies to resolve claims. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system. The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.
WTVM
Harris County High’s Laura Jackson honored for 50 plus years of service
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While students, teachers and staff are just getting settled into the back-to-school routine in Harris County, a familiar face in the district is missing in the halls of Harris County High School, but she’s recently been recognized for her many years of service. Laura Jackson...
Harris County High School 2022 graduate makes history receiving prestigious scholarship
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A 2022 Harris County High School (HCHS) graduate and JROTC cadet, Samuel (Sam) Winstead, is the first student in the high school’s history to earn the prestigious Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF) military scholarship, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. GMVHOF and scholarship […]
WALB 10
New poultry plant opens in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new poultry plant opened Thursday in Americus, bringing job opportunities with it. Tamarack will be used for packaging food that will go out to stores across south Georgia and all around the world. Having Georgia as a home for poultry is what drove Tamarack to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
petsplusmag.com
AFB Plans $79M Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
AFB International, a manufacturer of pet food ingredients, will invest more than $79 million in a new facility in Columbus, GA, creating more than 100 new jobs in the next five years. Operations are expected to begin in 2024. The facility will be located at the Muscogee Technology Park, a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Faculty excited to see ‘amazing little humans’ as 9,400 students begin first day of class at Auburn City Schools
Auburn City Schools welcomed back its students from summer break on Tuesday. Classes resumed as 9,400 in grades K-12 filled the halls of the 13 schools across the school district. Daniel Chesser, public relations coordinator for Auburn City Schools, said the number of students was a slight increase over last...
WTVM
Final plans approved for Kadie the Cow moooving to Uptown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The president of Uptown came before the Columbus City Council, and final plans were approved to move forward in moving Kadie the Cow near the Riverwalk in Uptown Columbus. In a ten-year period, Uptown is devoted to maintaining Kadie the Cow for the next decade by...
wrbl.com
Troup County starts school year with new safety measures
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Troup County School System heads into the 2022-2023 school year, administrators are doing what they can to ensure the safety of students and faculty. Steve Heaton, the Security and Safety Coordinator for TCSS, discussed with WRBL the new security measures and plans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
America’s largest no-kill animal rescue opening Macon County shelter
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest cage-free no kill rescue in the United States, is responding to record numbers of owner surrenders and shelter euthanasia by opening a new location in Macon County, Alabama. Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and CEO Lauree Simmons says more dogs are in danger now […]
WTVM
WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gray Television’s ABC affiliate WTVM News Leader 9 serving Columbus GA., is expanding its local newscasts starting September 5th. It will offer an additional two half-hours of local news in new time periods each weekday. These newscasts include WTVM News Leader 9 Midday (12:30 pm/11:30am central), WTVM News Leader 9 Evening (7:30pm/6:30central). With the addition of these newscasts, WTVM will offer more than 37 hours of original local newscasts weekly.
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
WTVM
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
Georgia woman whose experiences include being a professional driver and poet celebrates turning 101
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia woman whose remarkable life experiences include being a professional driver and poet is celebrating her 101st birthday. The family of Cornell "Connie" Dansby reached out to 11Alive to share the news of her special occasion. Connie was born in Troup County on...
Georgia sheriff’s office major reunited with hospital team who saved him
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia law enforcement officer has been reunited with the team of healthcare workers and first responders who saved his life back in May of this year. Three months ago on May 8, 2022, then Captain, now Major Ken Faust, with the Doughtery County Sheriff’s Office, suffered what experts described as […]
LaGrange: School custodian arrested after bringing gun on campus, school officials say
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A school custodian has been arrested after bringing a gun onto the campus of an elementary school in LaGrange, officials said in a news release on Friday, August 12, 2022. According to Irisha Goodman, the Director of Public Relations for the Troup County School System, the incident happened at Ethel Kight […]
WTVM
Postal mailboxes to be replaced in Columbus after string of thefts
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New postal service boxes are headed to our area after a string of mail thefts in Columbus. This comes 24 hours after a retired mailman says he and his wife lost $4,000 after two of their checks were stolen. Curtis Mansell is not 100% convinced the...
Comments / 0