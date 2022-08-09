The Giants and coaches (!) were involved in a huge training camp melee

Training camp fights are nothing new in the NFL. Things sometimes get heated between teammates on opposite sides of the ball, coaches break it up, handshakes happen in the locker room and everyone moves on.

I’d say what happened at New York Giants camp is worth noting. There were multiple brawls, one of which resulted in guard Jon Feliciano being dragged and a photo that ended up all over Twitter of that particular moment. And on top of all that, offensive coordinator Bobby Johnson was apparently involved. You don’t see that every day, right?

Let’s take a look at that:

That escalated quickly

A Giants coach got involved

This photo was everywhere