College football season definitely is not getting further away, which means the news is coming faster. Let’s catch up on what’s going on in Bulldog Nation. On3Sports and 247 have each confirmed that beginning in 2022 recruits will be able to receive tickets to the Georgia/Florida game in Jacksonville. It’s major news because it removes Kirby Smart’s main stated reason for not wanting the game to stay in Duval County, and thus probably clears up any doubts about the game’s long term future on the banks of the beautiful St. John’s River. Personally I don’t think there was ever any serious doubt that the powers that be would do what it takes to keep the Cocktail Party in town. But as a South Georgia Bulldog fan in a fast-changing college football world, with fond memories surrounding this game in this place, it’s nice to think that this at least isn’t changing.
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 8.10.22: Sheriff shows up

The race for Jacksonville Sheriff is heating up. The stretch run continues for five Jacksonville Sheriff candidates Wednesday night, by way of a televised debate at 8 p.m. on WJXT. With a field of four Democrats against one Republican, the only thing we know is — this race almost assuredly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix Continues its Home State Expansion with New Store in Jacksonville

Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest Florida location at the Shoppes at East San Marco in Jacksonville. The 39,209-square-foot supermarket at 2039 Hendricks Ave Ste 325 features a multi-level shopping experience with a Publix Liquors and garage on the first level and the main store on the second level.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

State closes on Duval land deal

JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

You Decide: Who won the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates vying to be the next Sheriff of Jacksonville squared off in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate hosted by Channel 4-News4JAX and the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute Wednesday night. FULL AND UNCUT: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate at Jacksonville University | GALLERY: Behind the scenes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

DUUUVAL! This week brings plenty of events that celebrate living in Jacksonville. Come celebrate with a Jaguars game, community events, and fun, new summer guides. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 8/12: Brunch at the Beach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Highlights from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates for Jacksonville sheriff faced off Wednesday night in a live, televised News4JAX-Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute debate. The candidates answered questions from moderator Kent Justice on stage at Jacksonville University. News4JAX followed along during the debate hour-long debate. You can read the highlights...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eater

7 Delightful Doughnut Shops in Jacksonville

There’s nothing better than Saturday morning doughnut runs to a local doughnut shop. Greeted with smells of fried dough, sweet glazes, and of course plenty of sprinkles. In Jacksonville, the best doughnut shops are dotted around town from the beaches to the suburbs. And just like the neighborhoods, each shop is unique, selling everything from brioche-raised doughnut with over-the-top toppings and fillings, to classic doughnut that are simply glazed and put into a box. Those wanting to try out something new will want to keep reading to learn about the seven best places to get doughnut in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Sheriff candidates square off in televised debate

Unless one candidate gets a majority, the top two will face off in the fall. The five candidates running for Jacksonville Sheriff in this month’s Special Election made their cases during the sole television debate of the campaign Wednesday night. Jacksonville University hosted the four Democrats and one Republican,...
