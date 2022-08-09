Read full article on original website
Clay County’s top high school football players on offensive side of ball
With the 2022 football season around the corner, teams across Clay County are expected to put on a fireworks show of points on offense. Listed below are some of the top offensive players in Clay County heading into the 2022 season.
dawgsports.com
Thursday ‘Dawg Bites Is Leaving Dan Mullen A Ticket At Will-Call
College football season definitely is not getting further away, which means the news is coming faster. Let’s catch up on what’s going on in Bulldog Nation. On3Sports and 247 have each confirmed that beginning in 2022 recruits will be able to receive tickets to the Georgia/Florida game in Jacksonville. It’s major news because it removes Kirby Smart’s main stated reason for not wanting the game to stay in Duval County, and thus probably clears up any doubts about the game’s long term future on the banks of the beautiful St. John’s River. Personally I don’t think there was ever any serious doubt that the powers that be would do what it takes to keep the Cocktail Party in town. But as a South Georgia Bulldog fan in a fast-changing college football world, with fond memories surrounding this game in this place, it’s nice to think that this at least isn’t changing.
VIDEO: Catching up with 4-star OL Roderick Kearney at Orange Park High School
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney started up his high school fall camp recently. The Orange Park (Fla.) product committed to FSU over the summer and has been a rock solid commit ever since. He talks about his relationship with Alex Atkins as well as his expectations for his team as well as FSU this upcoming football season.
dawgnation.com
The latest on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, here’s what we know
ATHENS — Georgia will provide an allotment of tickets for prospects who want to attend its game against Florida in Jacksonville this season. Smart and his staff cannot talk to any of the prospects at the game or have any contact with them. According to a source, the agreement...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 8.10.22: Sheriff shows up
The race for Jacksonville Sheriff is heating up. The stretch run continues for five Jacksonville Sheriff candidates Wednesday night, by way of a televised debate at 8 p.m. on WJXT. With a field of four Democrats against one Republican, the only thing we know is — this race almost assuredly...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix Continues its Home State Expansion with New Store in Jacksonville
Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest Florida location at the Shoppes at East San Marco in Jacksonville. The 39,209-square-foot supermarket at 2039 Hendricks Ave Ste 325 features a multi-level shopping experience with a Publix Liquors and garage on the first level and the main store on the second level.
Raines High community mourning loss of beloved guidance counselor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many are remembering a legend to the Northside community, especially those who attended Raines High School in the last 35 years. Mrs. Deborah Norman was the longest serving guidance counselor at Raines. She passed away unexpectedly Friday. Norman will be remembered by so many as not...
News4Jax.com
Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday
NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
Jacksonville activist addresses UN committee about racial discrimination in Florida
GENEVA, Switzerland — The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination heard community activist Ben Frazier deliver a discussion on racial discrimination in Florida on Tuesday. STORY: Mayor Curry announces the launch of a local veterans assessment survey. Frazier presented on what he describes as the racist...
State closes on Duval land deal
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
News4Jax.com
You Decide: Who won the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates vying to be the next Sheriff of Jacksonville squared off in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate hosted by Channel 4-News4JAX and the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute Wednesday night. FULL AND UNCUT: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate at Jacksonville University | GALLERY: Behind the scenes...
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
DUUUVAL! This week brings plenty of events that celebrate living in Jacksonville. Come celebrate with a Jaguars game, community events, and fun, new summer guides. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 8/12: Brunch at the Beach.
News4Jax.com
Highlights from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates for Jacksonville sheriff faced off Wednesday night in a live, televised News4JAX-Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute debate. The candidates answered questions from moderator Kent Justice on stage at Jacksonville University. News4JAX followed along during the debate hour-long debate. You can read the highlights...
'He is out of his mind today': Documents lay out botched procedures Jacksonville surgeon allegedly performed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, photos and documents obtained by First Coast News to be used as evidence in Dr. Richard David Heekin's trial detail the botched surgeries he is accused of preforming. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with at least 100 more expected by the end of the...
Florida House Candidate Faces Accusations of Making Major Misrepresentations
In state House District 16, located in Northeast Florida, the Republican primary has taken a different turn. Issues have taken a backseat over accusations that Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Chet Stokes is misrepresenting parts of his biography.. Over the past two weeks,...
Eater
7 Delightful Doughnut Shops in Jacksonville
There’s nothing better than Saturday morning doughnut runs to a local doughnut shop. Greeted with smells of fried dough, sweet glazes, and of course plenty of sprinkles. In Jacksonville, the best doughnut shops are dotted around town from the beaches to the suburbs. And just like the neighborhoods, each shop is unique, selling everything from brioche-raised doughnut with over-the-top toppings and fillings, to classic doughnut that are simply glazed and put into a box. Those wanting to try out something new will want to keep reading to learn about the seven best places to get doughnut in Jacksonville.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Sheriff candidates square off in televised debate
Unless one candidate gets a majority, the top two will face off in the fall. The five candidates running for Jacksonville Sheriff in this month’s Special Election made their cases during the sole television debate of the campaign Wednesday night. Jacksonville University hosted the four Democrats and one Republican,...
72-year-old accused of trying to rob bank inside a Jacksonville Walmart appears in Duval court using walker
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, told a judge she'd only been in Jacksonville five days when she was arrested on charges of robbery at the Woodforest National Bank in a Walmart on Normandy Boulevard. Christensen appeared in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday using a walker. The...
WCJB
UF College of Nursing to use $3.6 million grant to increase enrollment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s College of Nursing is receiving millions of dollars from the state to train the next generation of nurses amid a nursing shortage. Florida lawmakers have allocated $3.6 million to the university to create a pipeline of new nurses from UF into...
