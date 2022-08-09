Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Martin County School District kicks off first day of school
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Class is back in session at Murray Middle School and schools acrossMartin County. "My goals for these kids are the same as they are every year, trying to get them to learn through creative means," said Logan Hendricks, a civics teacher. For Hendricks, he feels...
WPBF News 25
St. Lucie Public Schools superintendent welcomes students back to school
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of St. Lucie Public Schools personally welcomed students back to class Wednesday. Dr. Jon Prince started his day at the south county bus depot in Port St. Lucie. He said district officials are excited to be back for a hopefully very normal year.
WPBF News 25
'I can’t think of a better first day': School back in session on the Treasure Coast
Fla. — School district leaders on the Treasure Coast say everything went great for the first day back and they’re going to continue doing everything they can to keep students and staff safe. Martin County Public Schools. "We couldn’t of asked for a better first day- We’ve...
Flags At State Capitol & Elsewhere Lowered In Honor Of Former Mayor
77-year old Susan Whelchel passed away last Friday. She served as Boca Raton's Mayor from 2008 through 2014.
bocaratontribune.com
Interim Boynton Beach City Manager Appoints Police and Fire Chiefs
The City of Boynton Beach has two new Chiefs; Interim City Manager Jim Stables has appointed Joseph DeGiulio as Police Chief and Hugh Bruder as Fire Chief. Chief Joseph DeGiulio has served the Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) since 2001, most recently as Interim Police Chief. He has more than 25 years of progressive law enforcement experience, including having previously served as the BBPD’s Assistant Police Chief for the Department’s Uniform Services Division. Chief DeGiulio was responsible for bringing advanced training programs to the department to include tactical first-aid, fair and impartial policing and de-escalation. He was also responsible for successfully implementing the body worn camera program, the Narcan/Naloxone program, and the tactical fitness and wellness programs.
sebastiandaily.com
Veterans Council of Indian River County to Host Third Annual Clay Shoot
The Veterans Council of Indian River County will host its third annual clay shoot on September 24, 2022 at Vero Beach Clay Shooting Sports located at 5925 82nd Avenue in Vero Beach. Early Bird Registration is $125 per person or $500 per foursome, registration increases to $150 per person or...
Palm Beach County's newest school ready to welcome students
We are two days away from a new school year and hundreds of students on Wednesday will walk through the doors of a brand new Palm Beach County elementary school for the first time.
Port St. Lucie police issue 50+ citations, warnings first day back to school
On the first day back to school, law enforcement was busy writing tickets and issuing warnings to speeders in school zones.
Drivers Have Rough Start To School Year With Second School Bus Crash
Five elementary school students were on a bus in Wellington Thursday when a car traveling at a "high rate of speed" crashed into the back of the bus. Meanwhile, police say people seem to be forgetting that the school year has started while they speed in school zones.
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
wflx.com
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'
Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Wednesday that the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will conduct high-visibility education and enforcement operations in areas with high traffic crashes to protect the safety of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. According to the sheriff, the operation, named Operation Look Both Ways, will kick off Tuesday, Aug....
cw34.com
Changes to COVID protocols in our local schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Every student in our area is heading back to class on Wednesday and for the first time in two years COVID concerns are not taking center stage. In fact, our local school districts say they are looking forward to getting back to normal,...
Funeral for former Boca Raton mayor to be held Thursday
Funeral services for a former mayor of Boca Raton will happen Wednesday. Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, died on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer's Disease.
Both potential operators of Sunset Lounge disqualified by city
It's back to the drawing board to find an operator for a signature West Palm Beach redevelopment project.
WPBF News 25
Second firm in Sunset Lounge bid disqualified for improper lobbying of West Palm Beach Mayor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There's a new twist in the continuing saga of who will operate the historic and newly renovatedSunset Lounge. The second firm that was just awarded the bid three weeks ago is also now disqualified –for sending emails to the mayor and a commissioner.
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida
But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
veronews.com
Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year
Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
bocaratontribune.com
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward
Boca Chamber Festival Days (BCFD) 2022 is in full swing! Since its start last week, we have already held seven amazing events. BCFD is one of the many ways the Chamber supports our non-profit community. Non-profit Chamber Members join forces with for-profit Chamber Members to hold events during the month of August to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the non-profit members’ critical missions. With the support and sponsorship of Allegiance Home Health, the Chamber facilities and promotes these fun and exciting events. Thank you to Rosie Martin, CEO of Allegiance, for being the BCFD Chairperson. The events include music, comedy, dinner, tastings, game nights – and so much more. Please continue to attend and support these worthy causes! For a listing of all the events, click here.
Health inspections briefly close three Palm Beach County restaurants
Three Palm Beach County restaurant were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boynton Beach Pho 79,1899 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug....
