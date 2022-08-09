ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

WPBF News 25

Martin County School District kicks off first day of school

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Class is back in session at Murray Middle School and schools acrossMartin County. "My goals for these kids are the same as they are every year, trying to get them to learn through creative means," said Logan Hendricks, a civics teacher. For Hendricks, he feels...
bocaratontribune.com

Interim Boynton Beach City Manager Appoints Police and Fire Chiefs

The City of Boynton Beach has two new Chiefs; Interim City Manager Jim Stables has appointed Joseph DeGiulio as Police Chief and Hugh Bruder as Fire Chief. Chief Joseph DeGiulio has served the Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) since 2001, most recently as Interim Police Chief. He has more than 25 years of progressive law enforcement experience, including having previously served as the BBPD’s Assistant Police Chief for the Department’s Uniform Services Division. Chief DeGiulio was responsible for bringing advanced training programs to the department to include tactical first-aid, fair and impartial policing and de-escalation. He was also responsible for successfully implementing the body worn camera program, the Narcan/Naloxone program, and the tactical fitness and wellness programs.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'

Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Wednesday that the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will conduct high-visibility education and enforcement operations in areas with high traffic crashes to protect the safety of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. According to the sheriff, the operation, named Operation Look Both Ways, will kick off Tuesday, Aug....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Changes to COVID protocols in our local schools

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Every student in our area is heading back to class on Wednesday and for the first time in two years COVID concerns are not taking center stage. In fact, our local school districts say they are looking forward to getting back to normal,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year

Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
bocaratontribune.com

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

Boca Chamber Festival Days (BCFD) 2022 is in full swing! Since its start last week, we have already held seven amazing events. BCFD is one of the many ways the Chamber supports our non-profit community. Non-profit Chamber Members join forces with for-profit Chamber Members to hold events during the month of August to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the non-profit members’ critical missions. With the support and sponsorship of Allegiance Home Health, the Chamber facilities and promotes these fun and exciting events. Thank you to Rosie Martin, CEO of Allegiance, for being the BCFD Chairperson. The events include music, comedy, dinner, tastings, game nights – and so much more. Please continue to attend and support these worthy causes! For a listing of all the events, click here.
BOCA RATON, FL

