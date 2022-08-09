Read full article on original website
thecolumbusceo.com
Portion of Phenix City Riverwalk to Close for Walkway Repairs
A portion of the Phenix City Riverwalk will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 10. The portion that will be closed includes the 11th Street access to the wooden bridge behind Regions Bank. A contractor working for Phenix City will be making these repairs and the project is anticipated to last several weeks. See more.
Possible New Headquarters for Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Columbus will soon be getting a new government Center plus new space for the Sheriff’s Office and a new Judicial Center. Tuesday at city council, plans for the new buildings were presented. Come next summer, employees housed inside of the Columbus government Center will start being relocated: It’s part...
Melanie Slayton on Disability Discrimination in the Workplace
Melanie Slayton is an attorney at Hall Booth Smith in Columbus. She talks about employment and disability discrimination and strategies to resolve claims. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Mock Interviews Offer Career Perspectives and Industry Connections for Columbus State Cyber Students
Columbus State University’s Cybersecurity nexus program is all about providing its students with real-world industry experiences fending off network attacks seated behind state-of-the-art technology. On July 29, its cyber students sat in the hot seat of a different sort as they participated in mock job interviews with actual industry cybersecurity, information security, and recruiting professionals representing local and international companies.
