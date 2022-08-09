ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Conor Coady
BBC

Millie Bright: Chelsea defender signs new three-year-deal with the club

Millie Bright has signed a new contract with Chelsea which will see the England defender extend her stay at the Women's Super League champions for a further three years. The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2014 and is the club's longest-serving player. Bright, who has 58...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Everton drawn away to Fleetwood in Carabao Cup Second Round

Everton have been drawn away at Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The Cod Army finished in 20th in League One last season. Fleetwood upset Wigan Athletic yesterday 1-0 in the First Round, and have a win and a loss to start the League One campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Broja and Cucurella start: Predicted Chelsea Xl vs Tottenham

Chelsea are back in action this weekend against local rivals Tottenham. It’s game week two of the new Premier League season, a season that Chelsea got off to a winning start last weekend by beating Everton at Goodison Park. The Blues hadn’t won there since 2017, so it was always going to be a tough game. But this weekend against Spurs, it is only going to get a lot tougher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Lille#Chelsea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Newcastle United in talks to sign 21-year-old EPL winger

Newcastle United still have some business to do before the end of the summer transfer window next month. The Magpies, led by English manager Eddie Howe, are looking to continue their impressive form that led to a strong finish in last season’s campaign. Already off to a flying start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

French club drops out of the race for Juventus midfielder

Manchester United has been given the all-clear to sign Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot as AS Monaco can no longer move for him. The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving Juve, and he had two choices of clubs to pick. Monaco was in the Champions League qualifying stage and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy