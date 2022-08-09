Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Manchester United Agree Terms With The Agent Of Chelsea Target
Chelsea have been pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong since losing out on Raphinha to the same club earlier in the summer, however the latest claims have suggested he could be on his way to Manchester.
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday
Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
‘Nunez Has All the Attributes to Be a Top Scorer in the Premier League’ - Former Uruguayan International on Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez made the move to Liverpool this summer from Portuguese outfit Benfica, making an impressive start to life on Merseyside the former Uruguay international and Premier League manager Gus Poyet has his say on his fellow countryman.
Fulham finally complete £15m transfer signing of West Ham defender Issa Diop after negotiating for more than a month
ISSA DIOP has completed his £15m move from West Ham to Fulham. The Hammers centre back asked boss David Moyes not to be involved in their Premier League opening day 2-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend. And the Frenchman has now confirmed his switch to the Cottagers. That...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Millie Bright: Chelsea defender signs new three-year-deal with the club
Millie Bright has signed a new contract with Chelsea which will see the England defender extend her stay at the Women's Super League champions for a further three years. The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2014 and is the club's longest-serving player. Bright, who has 58...
SB Nation
Everton drawn away to Fleetwood in Carabao Cup Second Round
Everton have been drawn away at Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The Cod Army finished in 20th in League One last season. Fleetwood upset Wigan Athletic yesterday 1-0 in the First Round, and have a win and a loss to start the League One campaign.
Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer
Liverpool are interested in a highly rated midfielder that they played against in pre-season according to a report.
Yardbarker
Broja and Cucurella start: Predicted Chelsea Xl vs Tottenham
Chelsea are back in action this weekend against local rivals Tottenham. It’s game week two of the new Premier League season, a season that Chelsea got off to a winning start last weekend by beating Everton at Goodison Park. The Blues hadn’t won there since 2017, so it was always going to be a tough game. But this weekend against Spurs, it is only going to get a lot tougher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Transfer rumours: Rashford, Rabiot, Aubameyang, Lodi, Tierney, Dennis, Bailly, Depay
Paris St-Germain are in talks with Marcus Rashford's representatives over the possibility of signing the England striker, 24, from Manchester United. (L'Equipe - in French) United also have a meeting scheduled with Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent after agreeing a fee with Juventus for the France midfielder, 27. (Fabrizio Romano)
Report: Liverpool may be Front-Runners to Sign Youri Tielemans after Thiago Injury
Arsenal have been favourites to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City all summer - but the inaction to this point may bring Liverpool into the race following Thiago’s injury at Craven Cottage in the Premier League opener.
Report: Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott To Be Rewarded With New Contract
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is set to be rewarded with a new contract, just one year after he signed a five-year deal at the club, according to a report.
Report: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Set To Stay At Lazio Amid Manchester United Links
Manchester United are now reportedly said to be backtracking on their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic despite being linked with a move for the player in the past week with the player now set to stay at Lazio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Newcastle Interested In Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta
Manchester City are monitoring Lucas Paqueta as a possible Bernardo replacement should he leave the club, but they may face competition from Newcastle this summer. The Magpies signed Bruno Guimaraes off Lyon last season, and may be about to try and sign his old midfielder partner to bolster their midfield.
Yardbarker
Newcastle United in talks to sign 21-year-old EPL winger
Newcastle United still have some business to do before the end of the summer transfer window next month. The Magpies, led by English manager Eddie Howe, are looking to continue their impressive form that led to a strong finish in last season’s campaign. Already off to a flying start...
SB Nation
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
Manchester United Vs Brentford Key Match-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo and David Raya
Manchester United may use their only fit striker to target Brentford's modern goalkeeper.
BBC
Marcelino Nunez: Norwich City boss Dean Smith relieved after Chilean's Panenka penalty comes off
Norwich boss Dean Smith was a relieved man after new signing Marcelino Nunez's Panenka spot-kick came off during their Carabao Cup win over Birmingham. The Canaries surrendered a two-goal lead at Carrow Road but eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties. Chile international midfielder Nunez was making only his second appearance since...
Report: Chelsea Expect Clarity On Frenkie de Jong Shortly
Chelsea are continuing to pursue the Barcelona midfielder and expect developments in the next 48 hours, one way or another.Divider(Variant 1)
Chelsea tipped to beat Liverpool to Premier League top four spot as Thomas Tuchel 'told not to sign' Frenkie de Jong
Former Chelsea defender William Gallas believes Thomas Tuchel’s side will finish inside the Premier League top four at the expense of Liverpool, and has told the club not to sign Frenkie de Jong. Chelsea opened their 2022/23 Premier League account last weekend with a 1-0 win over Everton to...
Yardbarker
French club drops out of the race for Juventus midfielder
Manchester United has been given the all-clear to sign Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot as AS Monaco can no longer move for him. The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving Juve, and he had two choices of clubs to pick. Monaco was in the Champions League qualifying stage and...
Comments / 0