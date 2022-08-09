Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
News Channel 25
Motorcyclist found dead on road after late-night crash: Bryan police
BRYAN, Texas — A motorcyclist was found dead after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night, police said. Around 10 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Bryan Police Department. Police said...
KBTX.com
SH 105 reopens after fatal crash involving 18-wheeler
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County road closed Wednesday afternoon after a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler. Wednesday evening, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that roadway has reopened. The crash happened on Highway 105 and CR 417, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. While limited...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested early Thursday morning after a Criminal Trespass call was made. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Officers Morong and Guerra responded to the 500 block of Charles Lewis Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass Complaint. Upon arrival, Officers were notified that a subject on the scene, Anthony Vela, 33 of Brenham, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with Vela, who disregarded Officer’s lawful commands and resisted arrest. Vela was taken into custody on warrant for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. Vela was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where he was booked in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Navasota Examiner
Motorcyclist killed in collision
A 31-year-old Navasota man lost his life Saturday night, Aug. 6, when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated at approximately 8:30 p.m., Navasota Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major crash on Farm-to-Market Road 379 near Minnie Street. The investigation determined an 18-wheeler was stopped in the northbound lane of FM 379 waiting to turn onto Grace Street. A motorcycle, driven by Isaac Barrera, was traveling northbound and struck the rear of the 18-wheeler causing the bike to leave the roadway. Barrera was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler and the passenger were not injured. Th responding Justice of the Peace officer requested an autopsy on Barrera.
31-Year-Old Issac Barrera Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Navasota (Navasota, TX)
Navasota Police reported a Saturday night motorcycle crash that left a person dead. The motorcycle was traveling north on FM 379 when it struck an 18-wheeler truck waiting to turn onto [..]
KBTX.com
Navasota motorcyclist dead after crash involving 18-wheeler
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead following a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Saturday night. Navasota police say a motorcycle traveling north on FM 379 hit the back of a stationary 18-wheeler truck waiting turn onto Grace Street. The crash caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway. When...
kwhi.com
TEMPLE MAN CHARGED WITH DWI TUESDAY NIGHT
A Temple man was charged with DWI Tuesday night after a call about a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 10:40, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer responded to 1000 Block of West Main Street, in reference to a reckless driver. Upon locating the Reckless Driver and test being conducted, Edgar Solano-Aguilera, 23 of Temple, was found to be intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle. Edgar was placed in custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. Edgar was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bctribune.com
Blaze destroys home, contents on South Temple in Caldwell
A fire destroyed a home on Friday, Aug. 5, at 301 S. Temple St., and the cause remains unknown. The Jesse and Rachel Strong family who lived there were away from the house when the fire erupted, said Caldwell Fire Chief David Pevehouse. They returned later to discover that the house was on fire, he said. Pevehouse said the fire was accidental, and no foul play is suspected. Caldwell and…
kwhi.com
SUSPECT CONVICTED, SENTENCED TO LIFE IN SHOOTING OF FAYETTE CO. SHERIFF’S DEPUTY
The man charged in the shooting and blinding of a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life in prison. On Tuesday, an Austin County jury found 53-year-old Shazizz Mateen guilty for the offense of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. The jury stayed late Tuesday evening to deliberate on punishment before returning with the decision of life in prison and a $10,000 fine, the maximum sentence.
KBTX.com
Highway 6 is open following closure for fiber optic line repair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 7:50 p.m. update - The highway is now back open. 6:30 p.m. update: Bryan police say they will close all of Highway 6 near Tabor Road for a fiber optic line repair. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road in both directions. Please use alternate routes if possible.
KLTV
Police: Man dies after getting hit by car in Madisonville
The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City to discuss safety measures after Galveston golf cart crash kills 4-year-old and other relatives
A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.
fox7austin.com
Man accused of shooting Fayette County deputy in face sentenced to life in prison
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A man accused of shooting a Fayette County deputy in the face and permanently blinding him in 2018 has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Shazizz Mateen was found guilty of aggravated assault on a public servant for shooting Deputy Calvin "CJ" Lehmann and in addition to life in prison, has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
40-year-old man arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – A little after midnight on Aug. 10, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Moore conducted a traffic stop in the Ellinger area on a blue Ford F-250 for an equipment violation. Deputy Moore observed several criminal indicators during an investigation into the stop. He...
Click2Houston.com
Attorney files lawsuit for Galveston golf cart crash victims; Family’s hosting several benefit fundraisers this weekend
ROSENBERG – We are getting new details about the deadly golf cart accident in Galveston over the weekend that killed two adults and two children from Rosenberg. The surviving family members are filing a lawsuit and on Wednesday the attorney representing the family spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 46th And 48th Visit To The Brazos County Jail For A Combined 62 Charges
A 30 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the 48th time in the last 13 years. Online records indicate Marcellious McGee, who was booked August 8, was released August 10 after posting bonds on 18 of 42 charges totaling almost $130,000 dollars. He was...
2 adults and 2 children from deadly crash involving golf cart identified by Galveston police
GALVESTON, Texas — Four victims of a horrible Galveston crash involving a golf cart over the weekend have been identified. All of them were from Rosenberg and their ages ranged from 4 to 49, according to Galveston police. We don't know how -- or if -- they are related,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
STRUCTURE FIRE WITH BURN VICTIM
12:52pm-Caney Creek Fire is on the scene of a house fire with a burn victim in the 13700 block of Bert Brown Road in Conroe. 114pm UPDATE-A dog bed on a couch in the home caught fire. The homeowner tried to drag it outside to the porch which he was able to do. However, doing so burns his leg and face. No structural damage to the home. Montgomery County Fire Marshal is en route. In addition a 5-year-old child with smoke inhalation.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Successful Warrant Service Leads To The Arrest of Suspected Drug Dealers in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 9, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's office executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way. During the search, deputies located several ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine, other narcotics, drug paraphernalia, a stolen vehicle, a stolen gun, a large cache of identification cards and instruments used to make identification cards as well as credit cards.
Comments / 0