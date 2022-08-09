ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, GA

Comments / 46

Janice Parker
2d ago

Just because someone doesn't take it their medicine doesn't mean the police wasn't to blame for putting her in the car without a seltbelt & not closing the door! It's against the law not to wear a seltbelt so they were breaking the law by not putting it on her. Also cars have lights or alarm if a door secure!

Reply
16
Dee
2d ago

Sue them! should've had a seat belt on let alone CLOSED THE DOOR! Like really? Doesn't matter why a person is in the back of a patrol car but the LEAST they should do is close the door!

Reply
22
Connie Guess
2d ago

I’m heartbroken that folks are victim blaming a woman who clearly has mental health issues and the police were aware of it. Never ever call police to handle your loved ones in crisis. Call an ambulance.

Reply(2)
11
Related
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car

Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hancock County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
County
Hancock County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Crump
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Brianna Grier's family demands answers as new video raises questions in death of Georgia mother who fell out of patrol car

Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a mother of two who fell out of a moving patrol car in Georgia. Brianna Grier's family says they've received conflicting explanations about the July 15 incident, and they're now demanding answers. The 28-year-old woman died six days after the encounter with Hancock County deputies in the city of Sparta.
SPARTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Blunt Trauma#Accident#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas boy found dead in washing machine hours after parents reported him missing

A seven-year-old boy was found dead inside a washing machine at his home in Texas, hours after his parents reported him missing to the police on Thursday, 28 July.Troy Khoeler was found in the top-load machine in the garage at the family’s home in Birnam Wood, Harris County.The boy’s parents first told police that he was missing at 4am. He was found by police two hours later after a search of the neighbourhood and other areas.Troy’s cause of death has not been established.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Doorbell camera captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in car at shopping centreDoorbell cam captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in carFlaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightning
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

NBC News

432K+
Followers
52K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy