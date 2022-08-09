ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton sign Amadou Onana in £33.5m transfer deal after beating West Ham to versatile midfielder

By Joshua Jones
 3 days ago

EVERTON have completed the signing of Amadou Onana for £33.5million - after the midfielder snubbed West Ham.

The Belgian star, 20, penned a five-year deal at Goodison Park to complete his switch from Lille.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Jq8J_0hAHnCis00
Amadou Onana signed a five-year deal at Everton from Lille Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knNXh_0hAHnCis00
Onana is excited to get going in his beloved blue Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xG1eG_0hAHnCis00
The Belgian credited Frank Lampard and the Goodison atmosphere for his decision Credit: Getty

And he even gets to wear his favourite colour and number under Frank Lampard this season.

Onana said: “Blue is my favourite colour!

“I chose the number eight shirt because I am a big fan of Kobe Bryant.

"His work ethic and the way he was inspired me so I’m happy to have that number at Everton.

“It feels great to join Everton. I know it’s a big, big club, one of the biggest in England. It’s something I want to be part of for many years."

Onana played 41 times in his one season at Lille - joining from Hamburg in 2021 - and scored three goals, predominately being used as a defensive midfielder.

He links up with fellow new arrivals James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, Ruben Vinagre and Conor Coady, who joined on loan from Wolves.

The one-cap senior international also credited Lampard as a major factor behind his decision to want to join the Toffees rather than West Ham, who bid the same amount but could not agree personal terms.

The versatile midfielder added to Everton's media channel: “Everyone here showed they really wanted me and they have a plan for me, so I really appreciated the talks I had with the manager and Director of Football [Kevin Thelwell].

“The manager was one of the big reasons. He played at the highest level, won many things and was a midfielder, too.

"It means a lot to have interest from him and I think he can teach me many things.

“The Everton fans are amazing. I saw their support last season and it’s also one of the reasons why I chose Everton.

"I am looking forward to meeting them at Goodison and, just hearing about the atmosphere, I get goosebumps.

'MASSIVE POTENTIAL'

“I think I can play every position in central midfield, whether that’s as a holding midfielder or a box-to-box as a number eight. That said, wherever the manager needs me, I will play there.

“I’m just excited to be on the pitch and show what I can do and help the team as much as I can.”

Lampard, whose side face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Saturday, added: “Amadou is a player we were really keen to bring to Everton.

"He has many great qualities to help strengthen our midfield and, at just 20 years old, has massive potential to get even better.

“I spoke to him about why Everton was the right club for him and we’re all looking forward to him showing what he can bring to the team.”

