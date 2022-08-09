Read full article on original website
People
Former Cuomo Adviser Is Killed After Lyft Driver Kicked Him Out on a Delaware Highway
A staffer for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died Sunday after a Lyft driver ordered him out of the car on an active highway, Delaware State Police confirmed. Sidney Wolf, 43, of Clarksburg, Maryland, was identified by authorities as "the victim who died during a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on July 24, 2022, in the Dewey Beach area."
Chilling words of pilot reveal what happened moments before flight instructor Charles Crooks, 23, plunged his death
THE heartbreaking last words of a pilot revealed in a phone recording have what happened in the moments before a 23-year-old flight instructor plunged to his death from their plane. Charles Crooks’ grief-stricken family has been left looking for answers after the 23-year-old mysteriously "jumped" out of a plane without...
13-year-old’s dad was actually the driver in crash that killed 9 in Texas, report says
The initial investigation into a deadly crash in Texas found that a 13-year-old boy was driving a pickup truck that collided head-on with a college golf team’s van, killing nine. But DNA testing has since confirmed a 38-year-old man was actually the driver of the pickup truck on March...
Moment man who struck a flight attendant and a passenger is taken into custody after São Paulo to New York flight was diverted to Puerto Rico
A Brazilian passenger on a Delta Airlines flight from São Paulo to New York allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and another passenger and was arrested by U.S. federal law enforcement agents after the aircraft was diverted to Puerto Rico on Tuesday. The male individual, whose name is unknown, reportedly...
A woman was banned from boarding a Southwest flight for causing 'disruption.' She says she was defending a passenger being 'slut-shamed.'
A woman said she was taken off a Southwest Airlines flight on Monday. Melinna Bobadilla said she was defending a woman who was "slut-shamed" for wearing a tank top. Southwest Airlines said they denied boarding to the passenger for "continued disruptive behavior." A woman said she was banned from boarding...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Man Who Lost Wife and Daughter in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Told to Not ‘Ride Coattails’ of Vanessa Bryant
A man whose wife and daughter were among the nine people killed in the helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant is being admonished and told to stop riding the “coattails” of Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester both sued L.A. County for...
Hoover dam explosion: here’s what just happened at the iconic landmark
A transformer blew earlier today at the Hoover Dam, which sits on the Arizona-Nevada border. In a tweet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, reported that "the A5 transformer" caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, and the power supply was apparently uninterrupted.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Air traffic controllers say co-pilot who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency 'jumped,' 911 call shows
A 911 call made by air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency last week may have jumped, a recording released on Tuesday showed. The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was recovered last weekend after he plunged from the plane...
Woman Swallowed by Sinkhole After 'Steaming' Ground Beneath Her Opened Up
A witness said the ground had been steaming for weeks but people continued to go near it.
Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear
The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
22-Month-Old Twin Dies in 'Freak Accident' After Cement Truck Falls Off Texas Bridge and Lands on Family SUV
A toddler died in Houston after an SUV was crushed by a cement mixer truck. The 22-month-old boy was killed Friday when the truck toppled over the overpass and onto the Ford Expedition transporting him on the Sam Houston Parkway, HCSO Senior Deputy Thomas M. Gilliland says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.
Wife of U.S. naval officer sentenced in Japan for deadly crash pleads for government’s help
In an exclusive interview with “CBS Mornings,” the wife of a U.S. naval officer sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison for a deadly crash says she is angry with the punishment and is asking for American officials to help bring her husband home. Lt. Ridge Alkonis is accused of falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into and killing two pedestrians. The lieutenant's family says he lost consciousness due to altitude sickness.
Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says
The woman whose house was destroyed in Anne Heche's recent car crash is rebuilding her life with some help from her community. Lynne Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, tells PEOPLE the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries, after the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into the Los Angeles residence on Friday, causing it to catch fire.
Man falls to death at popular California waterfall
A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Family Kicked Off Delta Flight, Threatened With Jail Time For Refusing To Give Up Toddler's Seat
A family was booted from a Delta flight after refusing to give up their 2-year-old son’s seat. According to The Wrap, the Schear family’s flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles was overbooked when an airline employee asked them to have their 2-year-old son sit on their lap for the flight instead of in the seat he was occupying in his car seat.
Neighbor says it was 'tough' to hear Anne Heche was 'not okay,' couldn’t rescue her amid engulfing fire
MAR VISTA, Calif. — David Manpearl, a neighbor of the tenant’s home who was hit by Anne Heche on Friday, was the first person on the scene. "I saw a car speeding by in front of my house and a few moments later I heard a crash," Manpearl detailed to Fox News Digital on Saturday.
A woman says she and her mother were locked out of an airport terminal after asking for a hotel room when her flight was canceled
Lenay Demetrious said she and her mother were forced to leave a Massachusetts airport after their flight was canceled. Demetrious said security was called as she tried to figure out accommodations for her and her mother. With no other options, Demetrious booked a last-minute hotel room for the night, costing...
