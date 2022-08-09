Benzinga Before The Bell: Tesla's China Sales Plunge, Snap Rolls Out Parental Control Features, White House Unaware of Raid On Trump's Mar-a-Lago And Other Top Financial Stories Tuesday, August 9

Read full article on original website
Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12
SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Trump says 'nuclear weapons issue is a hoax' after Washington Post report
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media on Friday that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax," responding to a Washington Post report that FBI agents sought nuclear documents in a search of his Florida home earlier this week.
Passenger accuses American Airlines of racism, saying it barred her from boarding a delayed flight because of her tone of voice
The passenger said an American Airlines staff member said her tone was threatening and denied her the option of rebooking her flight.
State Department offers $10 million reward for ransomware hackers
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The State Department said Thursday it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the unmasking and location of five individuals with connections to the notorious Conti ransomware group. The department released the online aliases of the hackers that have pledged...
Already Strained Supply Chain Dynamics Could See Added Pressure From US-China Tensions: Report
Rising geopolitical tension, high inflation, and a cyclical downturn in chip demand have triggered panic in the chip industry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp CEO Zhao Haijun said to Financial Times. His comments came shortly after a week of Chinese military exercises near Taiwan. It led to a swift freeze reaction...
South Korea President To Pardon Samsung's Jay Y Lee To Drive The Economy: Report
South Korea’s presidential office agreed to pardon Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, also known as Jay Y. Lee, on August 15 to propel the nation’s economy, the Wall Street Journal reports. It marks a landmark move by President Yoon Suk-yeol, who assumed office...
This Leading South Korean Chipmaker Eyes US For Advanced Chip Packaging Plant: Report
South Korea's SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and break ground there around the first quarter of 2023, Reuters reports. The plant, worth "several billions," would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. The plant will likely be...
Shanghai Suffers Another Data Hack Bearing A Connect With Alibaba
A hacker offered to sell the personal information of 48.5 million users of a COVID health code mobile app run by Shanghai city for $4,000, Reuters reports. It marks the second claim of a breach of the Chinese financial hub's data in just over a month. Suishenma is the Chinese...
U.S. import prices decline for first time in seven months
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices posted their first decline in seven months in July, helped by a strong U.S. dollar and on lower costs for both fuel and nonfuel products in another sign that inflation may have peaked.
Brazil's central bank chief says credit card will cease to exist soon
BRASILIA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Friday said he believes credit cards will cease to exist soon due to the growth of the open finance system, through which clients authorize financial data sharing with different institutions.
Lyft, Northrop Grumman And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
SciSparc Issued Israeli Patent For Its Core Technology For Treating Central Nervous Systems Disorders
Patent extends protection for SciSparc’s novel compounds and methods already granted in the U.S., Australia and Japan. TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC, a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system (the “Company” or “SciSparc”), today announced it has been granted an Israeli patent for its core technology that treats central nervous systems disorders. The invention relates to "Pharmaceutical compositions comprising cannabinoids and N-acylethanolamines, and methods for their use in preventing and treating a variety of cannabinoid-treatable conditions."
Interview: Circle Creates Dangerous Precedent By Blacklisting Tornado Cash Users, Says Stefan Rust
The U.S. Treasury Department recently blacklisted the use of Tornado Cash, an open source project that allows users to hide their transactions. They claim Tornado has been used by North Korean hackers to launder over $7 billion in stolen cryptocurrency since 2019. In turn, Circle, issuers of the popular dollar-pegged...
Co-Diagnostics Looks To Expand Monkeypox Testing Amid Falling COVID-19 Test Revenues
Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX posted Q2 revenue of $5 million, down from $27.4 million a year ago, way below the consensus of $20.5 million, primarily due to lower demand for the Logix Smart COVID-19 Test. The company posted an operating loss of $(4.1) million compared to an operating income of $11.8...
U.S. backs call for demilitarized zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
The United States on Thursday backed Ukraine's call to establish a demilitarized zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, where fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has raised concerns of a possible nuclear disaster, Reuters reports. "Fighting near a nuclear plant is dangerous and irresponsible — and we continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and return full control to Ukraine," a State Department spokesperson said. Earlier Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate halt to military operations around the facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Russia seized the facility in March. Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for fresh shelling.
$10 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
