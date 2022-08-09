ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Benzinga Before The Bell: Tesla's China Sales Plunge, Snap Rolls Out Parental Control Features, White House Unaware of Raid On Trump's Mar-a-Lago And Other Top Financial Stories Tuesday, August 9

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12

SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#South China#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Politics Whitehouse#Business Industry#Cnbc#Boeing Co Ba#Tsla China#Reuters#U S Ev#Family Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Benzinga

Lyft, Northrop Grumman And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

SciSparc Issued Israeli Patent For Its Core Technology For Treating Central Nervous Systems Disorders

Patent extends protection for SciSparc’s novel compounds and methods already granted in the U.S., Australia and Japan. TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC, a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system (the “Company” or “SciSparc”), today announced it has been granted an Israeli patent for its core technology that treats central nervous systems disorders. The invention relates to "Pharmaceutical compositions comprising cannabinoids and N-acylethanolamines, and methods for their use in preventing and treating a variety of cannabinoid-treatable conditions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Week

U.S. backs call for demilitarized zone around Ukraine nuclear plant

The United States on Thursday backed Ukraine's call to establish a demilitarized zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, where fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has raised concerns of a possible nuclear disaster, Reuters reports. "Fighting near a nuclear plant is dangerous and irresponsible — and we continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and return full control to Ukraine," a State Department spokesperson said. Earlier Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate halt to military operations around the facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Russia seized the facility in March. Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for fresh shelling.
MILITARY
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy