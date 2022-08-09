Dillard’s Inc. beat Wall Street’s second quarter estimates, but comparable store sales were flat, and that could be a sign for the months ahead that consumers have already started to shift their shopping behavior. In a Nutshell: Shares of Dillard’s rose nearly 15 percent shortly after noon time trading on the retailer’s second quarter earnings results, which saw the stock trade up $32.00 to the $285.83 range. That also drove up trading of retail stocks, with department stores—Macy’s rose 5.5 percent to $19.31, Nordstrom up 4.7 percent to $24.17, Kohl’s up 4.4 percent to $19.31—posting the highest gains in mid-day trading...

RETAIL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO