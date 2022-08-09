Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How is inflation impacting Erie renters?
With inflation higher this July compared to July of 2021 sitting at 8.5%, experts said it’s better than expected, but residents in Erie are feeling the sting of renting homes and apartments. Here is more on how inflation is impacting residents and the help they are receiving. Residents in Erie are being forced to seek […]
chautauquatoday.com
Trustee says group is interested in locating dispensary in village
Three individuals are interested in locating a cannabis dispensary in the village of Fredonia. That’s according to Trustee Jon Espersen, who chairs the Village Board's Cannabis Advisory Committee. He told trustees during Monday night's Village Board meeting that he recently met with the group, saying that they have not applied for the license yet, but are currently working on a business plan...
Local groups demand changes to Bayfront Parkway Project
The push is on for local groups in Erie that are demanding that the Bayfront Parkway Project be changed. It’s an effort that has continued for years, but Tuesday night they held a meeting at the Blasco Library in order to talk to residents in hopes that they will sign a petition form. These groups […]
Meadville mayor speaks out on welfare fraud charges
City of Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder spoke with JET 24 on Wednesday as she faces charges of allegedly committing welfare fraud back in 2019. Many questions are still left unanswered — will she keep her job? how does this impact the city? We had a chance to speak with the mayor and get answers to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
wnynewsnow.com
Annual Cruise-In Returns To Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Unique and antique; cars of all types will be on display this week during Jamestown’s annual Cruise-in. Hosted by the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and the Der Kobbler’s auto club, the cruise-in is returning for its 29th year. “Last year...
wesb.com
Council Hears Complaint About Yard Signs
A resident of Abbot Road submitted a complaint and a petition to the Bradford City Council Tuesday against a fellow resident on the street with a vulgar sign on their property and its possible effect on passing children. The sign, one of many on the yard, consisted of a single...
Elma house is Erie County's 18th million-dollar home sale this year
ELMA, N.Y. — A suburban house became the 18th residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million this year when it was acquired by a doctor connected to Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center. According to an Aug. 8 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Gas Prices, Number Of Americans Filling Up Continue To Drop
NEW YORK (Erie News Now) – AAA reported that gas prices are continuing to drop, however the number of people filling up their car, is also dropping. Fewer motorists fueled their car last week, another sign that Americans are changing their driving habits to cope with higher pump prices.
Erie County DA warns residents about telephone scam
The Erie County District Attorney's office is warning county residents about a scam that recently victimized a Lancaster resident.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Featured among 11 'Charming Small Towns' on Lake Erie
WorldAtlas named Erie as part of its list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie. The article highlighted the city's waterfront attractions including Presque Isle State Park and its beaches, the Tall Ships festival, Erie Maritime Museum and the breweries on the Lake Erie Ale Trial. Despite being Pennsylvania's...
wesb.com
219 Northbound Detour Coming Monday
The following is the text of a press release from PennDOT:. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the contractor for its highway restoration project along Route 219 near Bradford plans to implement a detour on Monday, August 15. PennDOT anticipates the detour being in place for six days while the contractor restores the pavement surface at the Owens Way overpass.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ReAwaken Tour host says he feels harassed by NY prosecutor
A Christian pastor in western New York said he felt intimidated and harassed after the state’s attorney general, a Democrat, sent a letter saying she believed a planned far-right political event at his church this week could lead to racial violence.
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces issuance of guidance to support counties' development of domestic terrorism prevention plans
In wake of Buffalo attack, governor issued executive order 18 requiring each county & city of New York to develop plans to confront domestic terrorism, including racially & ethnically motivated violence. √ Summit focused on development of local threat assessment and management teams. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the issuance of...
Titusville Herald
Spartansburg Fair parade seeks 100 horses and more
The Spartansburg Community Fair is only 27 days away and it’s time to start thinking about the parade. I live on the parade route and we invite friends and family to park in our back yard and set their chairs along the curb in front of our house. It’s a grand time with a parade that never disappoints the kids and the kids at heart.
Titusville Herald
Warren County Fair looks to build off momentum for 2022 edition
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — After a record breaking 2021 fair, the Warren County Fair returns this coming week for the 2022 fair, and according to Dale Bliss, director of the fair board, he expects this year’s fair to be the best one yet. “Last year in 2021...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022
Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
erienewsnow.com
Preparing for Tall Ships Erie
As crews prepare the Lettie G. Howard for Tall Ships Erie, Captain William Sabatini couldn't be happier. "We deserve this," he said of the festival. "We've all been waiting for something. For two years we haven't been able to do these really big, massive festivals, and now we have the opportunity to do the thing that we do best."
Erie County Is Offering 3 Free Rabies Vaccine Clinics For Cats And Dogs
Erie County is offering three free rabies clinics to pet owners to help them protect their fur babies. The rabies vaccine clinics are for cats, dogs and ferrets at Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, and Buffalo sites. The first two clinics will be drive-thrus, which the Erie County Department of Health has used for the past two years. The third location, in the Broadway Market, will be a walk-thru only.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Port Authority's Executive Director Resigning
The executive director of the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority is resigning from the job, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Brenda Sandberg is leaving Sept. 2 to pursue a new employment opportunity. She spent the past eight years leading the Port Authority, which will conduct a search for her...
Comments / 0