ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Affordable rental housing becoming nearly impossible for average worker: Here’s why

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2syc_0hAHlwoW00
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(WWLP) – Rental housing has become increasingly unaffordable, making it difficult for average workers to maintain their standard of living.

A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalitions says there are zero states left where a minimum wage worker can afford a two-bedroom apartment. According to their research, the average U.S. worker must earn just over $25 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment and just over $20 an hour for a one-room.

The minimum wage in Massachusetts is currently $14.25 per hour, with plans to increase to $15 over the next few years. However, research shows that to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts, you need to be making just over $37 per hour, assuming you are an individual who has a 40-hour work week, 52 weeks per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gcDa_0hAHlwoW00
Courtesy of National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Rental prices across western Massachusetts

County Efficiency One-bedroom Two-bedroomThree-bedroomFour-bedroom

Hampden/Hampshire$727$874$1,094$1,3531,623

Berkshire$798$909$1,1601,6231,759

Franklin $9401,016$1,3371,4881,672

Final FY 2022 & Final FY 2021 FMRs By Unit Bedrooms. Data retrieved from FY 2022 Fair Market Rent Documentation.

In comparison with Berkshire and Franklin Counties, Hampden and Hampshire Counties have lower rental housing prices.

22News spoke to American International College Professor of Economics, John Rogers on his thoughts about the average American worker not being able to afford apartment rental prices. “Experts tend to define an acceptable housing expense as being no more than 30% of income,” said Rogers. “This means that someone making $15 per hour would be able to afford rent payments in the range of $800 per month maximum. In most housing markets this sort of rent would be hard to find. It is, therefore, reasonable to assume that renters would need more than one income – roommate or family member – to afford a reasonable place to live.”

Rogers discusses how student debt may be preventing young people from taking the steps needed to build a solid savings plan that would lead to independent living or home ownership. “If money is going out the door every month to service loans, these former students may never have enough breathing space to start saving coherently and systematically for a house or a better rental unit. There are financial, political, and moral reasons why debt forgiveness is not a great idea, but it may be a necessary component of the solution to a serious housing crisis,” expressed Rogers. “I think President Biden is using postponement as a political gambit leading up to the mid-term elections, but there needs to be a more reasoned approach that winds up providing the best solution for the economy as a whole as well as for the indebted students. I believe there is a provision being floated that would forgive the first $10,000 of debt with some sliding scale thereafter. It deserves serious consideration.”

Keeping up with the cost of living these days has also been made more difficult by higher food prices. A plan provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, released in May could help average workers save on food. The plan focuses on a nutritious, practical, cost-effective diet.

Rogers advises that budgeting and examining your routine expenses carefully could help to reduce anything not essential. Since it is common for people to also subscribe to magazines or join memberships they rarely use or need. Nonetheless, Rogers says none of these tactics can solve the fundamental problem of housing not being affordable for most people.

According to Rogers, there seems to be rising pressure from the rising cost of housing even with a careful budget. “Already, an estimated 17 million Americans spend half or more of their income on housing, which does not leave them with room to manage these other expenses,” he said.

The final solution in Roger’s opinion is an increase in the housing supply. “Even before the pandemic, there was an estimated shortage of 3.9 million housing units in the US. Housing is a major component of inflation with rents up an estimated 12-14% over the past year, and higher in many markets,” he added. “Even places that used to be affordable such as Texas or Utah are seeing jumps in prices. States and communities are having to take a hard look at zoning restrictions that limit supply. New home construction dropped off following the Recession of 2008 and has never picked up since then. It is ultimately a question of supply and demand.”

Roger explains what improvements could be made to the economy to help the chances of a single American worker afford an apartment. “States need to examine zoning restrictions – as is happening now in Massachusetts and Connecticut – and the Federal government needs to create incentives for banks to facilitate home investment,” he said. “However, we also need to avoid falling into a practice of selling homes to people who cannot afford them – a practice which was at the root of the 2008 recession.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hampden, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Society
State
Utah State
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus funds available for your rent or mortgage

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does some extra money or your mortgage or rent sound right now? Did you know that money is available to you in Wyoming? The key is to know where to find it through a variety of government agencies. The money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different state level departments.
WYOMING STATE
CNET

Rent Increase: These Cities Had the Biggest Rent Hikes in the US

After falling precipitously during the height of the pandemic, rents have bounced back, according to a July report from Realtor.com. In fact, rental prices are at an all-time high from coast to coast. George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com, said rent spikes in areas like Florida and the rest of...
ORLANDO, FL
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Home#Linus Realestate#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Hampden Hampshire#Ac
Business Insider

What is a relief payment check and am I eligible?

Florida's Governor said low-income families will receive $450 per child. Maine will be sending payments of up to $850 – more than any other state government. Some economists have warned relief payment checks may drive up inflation. Families across the US are feeling the strain of soaring prices but...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy