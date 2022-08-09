Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis man indicted on federal charges of sending threats to five women
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man previously convicted of harassing women in Jefferson County and St. Louis was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday of cyberstalking five women. Robert Merkle, 53, was indicted on three cyberstalking charges and two counts of transmitting a threat. Each charge is...
Sentencing for would-be robber who had gun taken from him
A would-be robber first suffered the indignity of having his gun taken away from him by his intended victim. Now, a St. Louis man will spend 12.5 years in prison for his trouble.
Man shoots at deputies during standoff in St. Clair County
A man is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at sheriff's deputies during a standoff with law enforcement, and then shooting himself.
St. Louis man sentenced 12 1/2 years for attempted robbery, gun charges
ST. LOUIS — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 12 1/2 years in prison for an attempted robbery. Marshall Seals, 26, entered a Mobil gas station, located at 1051 Hampton Avenue, back on Jan. 11, 2021, attempting to buy merchandise. When he did not have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time
A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn't mean to shoot the victim so many times.
Weapons charge for man arrested at I-170 and Ladue Tuesday
A man arrested Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed chase on Interstate 170 is facing a weapons charge.
St. Clair County man charged after standoff with police Thursday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Charges have been issued against a St. Clair County man after a standoff with police early Thursday morning. Dion Flenoid, 30, was charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office with four counts of attempted first-degree murder. He has also been charged with two counts...
KMOV
Armed man shoots himself after barraciading himself in Belleville home, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in St. Clair County are working to end an hours-long standoff Thursday. Police were called just before 2 a.m. to an apartment n the 100 block of Bradford Place just east of Belleville for a domestic disturbance. When two St. Clair County deputies arrived, 30-year-old Dion Flenoid, of St. Louis, fired shots at them before barricading himself inside with a woman. One officer was hit by flying debris and both retreated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis woman gets prison time for helping torch 7-Eleven in 2020 protest
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman will serve more than two years in prison for trying to set fire to a downtown 7-Eleven on fire during protests in 2020. Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in February to conspiracy to commit arson. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced her to 27 months on Tuesday.
tncontentexchange.com
Man accused of killing teen in hit-and-run released after charges refused
ST. LOUIS — A man was released from police custody on Tuesday after being arrested this week on suspicion of hitting a teen pedestrian and driving away from the scene last month. St. Louis police on Tuesday said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office cited an incomplete investigation and...
mymoinfo.com
Herculaneum man sentenced for assaulting young child
(Jefferson County) A Herculaneum man has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a young child. Korey Johnson has the story.
Woman killed by stray bullet, family asks community for help
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis family who has dedicated their lives to bettering St. Louis needs help finding the gunman who killed their daughter. 25-year-old D’Asia Bowers was killed around 1:15 a.m. Monday morning while driving near Broadway and Warren. She was hit with a stray bullet and police are still tracking down the gunman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman sentenced over fire at St. Louis 7-Eleven amid protests
A federal judge has sentenced a woman in connection with a fire at a St. Louis 7-Eleven location that stemmed from a 2020 protest.
KCTV 5
Car stolen with 2-year-old girl inside in St. Louis
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis on Monday
An investigation is underway after someone shot and killed a man Monday in north St. Louis.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to murder-for-hire plot and conspiring to distribute fentanyl
A man from Missouri pleaded guilty on Monday to a murder-for-hire charge and a drug conspiracy charge and admitted trying to have a man who owed him more than $100,000 killed. Kevin Cunningham, 36, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty Monday in front of U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig to the murder-for-hire charge. He pleaded guilty later in the day in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of conspiring to distribute fentanyl.
advantagenews.com
Police make drug bust in Godfrey
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced a large amount of cannabis was discovered during the execution of a search warrant last week at the Woodbury Manor apartments on Humbert Road. Police say 208-pounds of cannabis was located during the search as well as other narcotic material resulting in charges against one suspect.
tncontentexchange.com
Off-duty Metro East police officer shot three people after fight, charges say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Metro East police officer is facing charges after being accused of shooting three people while off duty in Belleville. Khalind Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, pleaded not guilty on Friday after being charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office with three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class X felony with a minimum of six years of prison time.
KMOV
Suspected thief bites officer while trying to jump out of squad car in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old woman was arrested after biting two officers following a robbery in Jennings Saturday. Lakia Fisher, 27, was charged with an assault on a law enforcement officer, stealing, resisting arrest and attempting to escape from custody. Police were dispatched to a Walgreens in the 9200...
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis man beats mother to death with hammer, wine bottle, charges say
ST. LOUIS — Mario D. Wade walked into St. Louis police headquarters on Friday and admitted bludgeoning his mother to death using his hands, a hammer and a wine bottle, charges said. Wade, 40, of the 5700 block of Pamplin Place, was charged Friday night with first-degree murder and...
Comments / 3