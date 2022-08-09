ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Armed man shoots himself after barraciading himself in Belleville home, police say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in St. Clair County are working to end an hours-long standoff Thursday. Police were called just before 2 a.m. to an apartment n the 100 block of Bradford Place just east of Belleville for a domestic disturbance. When two St. Clair County deputies arrived, 30-year-old Dion Flenoid, of St. Louis, fired shots at them before barricading himself inside with a woman. One officer was hit by flying debris and both retreated.
BELLEVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Carjackings#Jeep#Ford Edge#Fbi
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis woman gets prison time for helping torch 7-Eleven in 2020 protest

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman will serve more than two years in prison for trying to set fire to a downtown 7-Eleven on fire during protests in 2020. Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in February to conspiracy to commit arson. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced her to 27 months on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Car stolen with 2-year-old girl inside in St. Louis

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to murder-for-hire plot and conspiring to distribute fentanyl

A man from Missouri pleaded guilty on Monday to a murder-for-hire charge and a drug conspiracy charge and admitted trying to have a man who owed him more than $100,000 killed. Kevin Cunningham, 36, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty Monday in front of U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig to the murder-for-hire charge. He pleaded guilty later in the day in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of conspiring to distribute fentanyl.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Police make drug bust in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced a large amount of cannabis was discovered during the execution of a search warrant last week at the Woodbury Manor apartments on Humbert Road. Police say 208-pounds of cannabis was located during the search as well as other narcotic material resulting in charges against one suspect.
GODFREY, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Off-duty Metro East police officer shot three people after fight, charges say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Metro East police officer is facing charges after being accused of shooting three people while off duty in Belleville. Khalind Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, pleaded not guilty on Friday after being charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office with three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class X felony with a minimum of six years of prison time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy