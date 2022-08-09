ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Disney Options Traders See More Than 30% Upside

Walt Disney Co DIS reported strong earnings for the fiscal third quarter on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Walt Disney traded more than 6.3 times its average daily call volume on Thursday. “Our fund is actually long in the stock,” he added.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Green Energy#Ishares#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cnbc#Optimize Advisors
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12

SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Lyft, Northrop Grumman And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Lennar

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Lennar LEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Salesforce

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Salesforce CRM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 21 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Salesforce. The company has an average price target of $234.48 with a high of $315.00 and a low of $150.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations

China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Zscaler

Within the last quarter, Zscaler ZS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Zscaler has an average price target of $209.12 with a high of $310.00 and a low of $168.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ever-Glory Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2

Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year, to $63.8 million, versus $60.6 million last year. Sales for the company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased 37.3% to $21.4 million, and the wholesale division jumped 60.5% to $42.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter grew...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

ESS Tech GWH shares increased by 7.4% to $4.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Berkshire Grey BGRY stock rose 7.33% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $547.0...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Microsoft Stands With Analysts

Microsoft MSFT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 21 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Microsoft has an average price target of $320.14 with a high of $354.00 and a low of $275.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chemomab Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chemomab Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 116.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Settle Mixed, Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday, after recording sharp gains in the previous sessions. The latest data on inflation showed consumer and producer prices slowing higher-than-expected in July. However, investors realized that the Fed would still need to aggressively increase rates to fully control increasing consumer prices. The S&P 500...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Toast Trading Higher By 20%: Here Are 34 Stocks Moving Premarket

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT shares rose 66.9% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. Neptune Wellness Solutions recently announced voluntary delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR shares rose 37.4% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after the company received meeting minutes from the FDA following a recent Type C...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy