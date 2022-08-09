Read full article on original website
Cowen Slashes Price Target On This Stock By Over 78%; Also Check Out Some Other Big PT Changes
Cowen & Co. cut the price target for The RealReal, Inc. REAL from $14 to $3. RealReal shares fell 0.7% to $3.1388 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler lowered the price target on Olo Inc. OLO from $13 to $9. Olo shares fell 32.6% to $8.75 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised...
$10 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Illumina, CS Disco And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
Olo Inc. OLO shares fell 31.7% to $8.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance below consensus estimates. CS Disco, Inc. LAW fell 27.8% to $20.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and issued weak Q3 guidance. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX...
Disney Options Traders See More Than 30% Upside
Walt Disney Co DIS reported strong earnings for the fiscal third quarter on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Walt Disney traded more than 6.3 times its average daily call volume on Thursday. “Our fund is actually long in the stock,” he added.
Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12
SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Lyft, Northrop Grumman And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
CS Disco Gets Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Weak Forecast, Shares Plummet
CS Disco, Inc. LAW reported results for the second quarter and issued weak Q3 guidance. CS Disco said it sees Q3 revenue of $32 million to $34 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $38.29 million. CS Disco shares dipped 33% to $19.40 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to...
Analyst Ratings For Lennar
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Lennar LEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Expert Ratings for Salesforce
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Salesforce CRM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 21 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Salesforce. The company has an average price target of $234.48 with a high of $315.00 and a low of $150.00.
China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
Expert Ratings For Zscaler
Within the last quarter, Zscaler ZS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Zscaler has an average price target of $209.12 with a high of $310.00 and a low of $168.00.
Ever-Glory Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2
Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year, to $63.8 million, versus $60.6 million last year. Sales for the company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased 37.3% to $21.4 million, and the wholesale division jumped 60.5% to $42.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter grew...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
ESS Tech GWH shares increased by 7.4% to $4.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Berkshire Grey BGRY stock rose 7.33% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $547.0...
Improving Balance Sheet Is Paying Off For Clever Leaves, Q2 Revenue Grows 27% YoY
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR CLVRW released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue increased 27% to $4.7 million compared to $3.7 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Comparable Year-Ago Quarter. Gross profit was $1.3 million, which included a $1.3 million inventory...
Ethereum Merge Date Gets Moved Up By 4 Days: Why The Change Is Significant
The highly-anticipated Merge event on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain has been moved ahead by four days. What Happened: Ethereum developer Angsar Dietrichs announced that the ETH developers had decided to bring forward the scheduled date of the merge from Sept. 19 to Sept. 15. Dietrichs noted that the decision was...
Where Microsoft Stands With Analysts
Microsoft MSFT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 21 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Microsoft has an average price target of $320.14 with a high of $354.00 and a low of $275.00.
Chemomab Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chemomab Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 116.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
U.S. Stocks Settle Mixed, Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday, after recording sharp gains in the previous sessions. The latest data on inflation showed consumer and producer prices slowing higher-than-expected in July. However, investors realized that the Fed would still need to aggressively increase rates to fully control increasing consumer prices. The S&P 500...
Why Is Toast Trading Higher By 20%: Here Are 34 Stocks Moving Premarket
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT shares rose 66.9% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. Neptune Wellness Solutions recently announced voluntary delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR shares rose 37.4% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after the company received meeting minutes from the FDA following a recent Type C...
