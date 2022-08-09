ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

5 things to know this Tuesday, August 9

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6aZw_0hAHlgw800

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Happy Tuesday! Remember today, in the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., “you don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” Or the second step, in this case- but you get the gist!

According to Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth, the tropical brew we’ve recently had across the Capital Region is on its way out . A cold front will move through the area this afternoon, he said, dropping humidity levels overnight. Maybe we won’t have to swim through the air come tomorrow morning! Fingers crossed.

From a new suspect named in a 2019 Schenectady homicide, to the drowning of a Stewart’s board member in Friends Lake, and an embattled actor arrested in Vermont- today’s five things to know is a real doozy.

1. Suspect in 2019 Schenectady homicide identified

The suspect accused in the 2019 shooting death of Roscoe Foster has been identified as Clifford Charles . The 20-year-old was arraigned on a first degree murder charge.

Suspect in 2019 Schenectady homicide identified

2. Stewart’s board member drowns in Warren County lake

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart’s Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart’s Board of Directors.

Stewart’s board member drowns in Warren County lake

3. Bennington murder suspect turns himself in to police

The man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting turned himself into police on Monday. Raul Cardona is accused of killing a Springfield, Vt., man.

Bennington murder suspect turns himself in to police

4. Ezra Miller cited for felony burglary in Vermont

Vermont state police in Shaftsbury report a felony charge against embattled actor Ezra Miller. They said Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, faces a burglary charge.

Ezra Miller cited for felony burglary in Vermont

5. Budweiser Clydesdales visit Saratoga Race Course

The Budweiser Clydesdales are returning at the Saratoga Race Course for first time in more than 15 years. The horses arrived in the Spa City on Monday.

Budweiser Clydesdales visit Saratoga Race Course

