Imperial, MO

CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
TaxBuzz

Will the 87,000 New IRS Employees Actually Go After the Middle Class?

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 includes nearly $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), leading to the hiring of 87,0000 new employees. The provision was backed by Fred Goldberg, who headed the agency under former President George H. W. Bush, President Bill Clinton's IRS head, Charles Rossotti, and John Koskinen, who led the IRS under the President Barack Obama administration. The trio issued a signed statement signifying their support.
Fast Company

IRS rejects plan to speed up processing, despite massive paper backlog and delayed tax refunds

Despite drowning in a metaphorical flood, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is not heeding calls to build a metaphorical ark—and taxpayers are paying a literal price. That’s according to Erin M. Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, who said in a memo on Tuesday that she was officially appealing a decision by the IRS to reject the timely implementation of simple scanning technology, which would have allowed the agency to “machine read” handwritten paper tax returns.
INCOME TAX
Reason.com

IRS Controversially Claims Hiring 87,000 New Agents Won't Mean Higher Audit Rate for the Middle Class

Since the Inflation Reduction Act passed the Senate and is now headed to the House for a Friday vote, Republicans have loudly critiqued the IRS-supersizing provisions while Democrats have tried to assure voters that hiring an additional 87,000 tax-collecting agents, as the legislation calls for, will not lead to higher audit rates for middle- and upper-middle-class taxpayers:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Retirement Daily

7 Steps to Set Up Your Retirement Paycheck

The transition from earning a paycheck from work to living off your nest egg is a big one! For many, they are used to steady paychecks to fund their lifestyle so it can be a bit intimidating when those paychecks stop. The good news is that you can replicate that "paycheck" once you retire. Here's the process we use at Sensible Money to set up retirement "paychecks" for our clients.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mother Jones

No, the IRS Is Not Hiring 87,000 New Agents to Go After Ordinary Taxpayers

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. It was inevitable, after the Senate’s recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), that the IRS would come under renewed attack. Republicans loathe taxes and the IRS is an easy target. Nobody likes it much, after all. But somebody has to make sure Americans pay their fair share, or else we end up like Greece.
CONGRESS & COURTS
travelawaits.com

5 Tax Strategies For Retirement That Might Surprise You

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. It’s not just how much you save or even when you start saving. While death and taxes are certain, with careful planning you can have some influence on the latter — including when, how, and how much you pay. Here are some tax strategies you may not be familiar with that you can use to your advantage in retirement. Since “the best defense is a strong offense,” all of these require planning now so you can reap benefits down the road.
INCOME TAX
thebiochronicle.com

Understanding tax when selling your business

While we always recommend initiating talks about selling your businesses as far in advance as possible (up to 5 years), it’s true that you have more control over when it enters the market than when the sale completes. It stands to be the case that a business sale can complete at various points throughout the year. However, when a sale occurs at the end of the financial year, it’s only natural that additional questions about the tax you have to pay, and when you will have to pay it, will pop up.
INCOME TAX
Inc.com

How to Save Your Business Money With Better Tax Planning

This article is part of a series featuring Black entrepreneurs whose companies focus on helping Black business owners. Cindy McGhee, 43, learned the tremendous power of tax planning while working as a staff accountant, fresh out of college, at Ernst & Young in Memphis. Seeing how businesses were using tax law to legally save themselves significant amounts of money, she began to imagine a firm that offered the same options to underrepresented entrepreneurs. With $16,000 of her savings, McGhee launched the CPA firm NextGen in Tulsa in 2017. An all-female company in a male-dominated industry, NextGen has expanded rapidly: It hit $1.5 million in revenue in 2021, and grew its client roster to 1,100 that year from 86 in 2018. McGhee sat down with Inc. to share her business journey and her advice for companies seeking to reduce their tax burden.
INCOME TAX

