Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Related
Fast Company
IRS refuses to fix controversial ‘math error’ notices that have baffled millions of taxpayers
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has declined to add critical information to its so-called math error notices that would make them easier to understand, despite the letters being called out by the Taxpayer Advocate Service as “vague and confusing,” a new report has revealed. At the end of...
The Democrats' big climate and tax bill could bring an extra benefit — making your tax refund come on time
The new spending bill from Senate Democrats will funnel nearly $80 billion to the IRS over the next decade. The agency has been understaffed and underfunded, and backed up with unprocessed tax returns. The new funding could ease that and amp up tax audits on wealthy Americans and corporations. For...
The IRS Wants to Change the Crypto Question on Your Tax Returns—Again
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits
The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Will the 87,000 New IRS Employees Actually Go After the Middle Class?
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 includes nearly $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), leading to the hiring of 87,0000 new employees. The provision was backed by Fred Goldberg, who headed the agency under former President George H. W. Bush, President Bill Clinton's IRS head, Charles Rossotti, and John Koskinen, who led the IRS under the President Barack Obama administration. The trio issued a signed statement signifying their support.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People In Certain States May Lose Part Of Their Social Security Checks
Retirement means a few things: the end of work, a new change of pace in life, and figuring out Social Security. Once all the deadlines are adhered to and paperwork filed, there’s still the matter of just how much will be collected. Residents of some states will actually lose part of their Social Security checks. Which ones, and why?
Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Fast Company
IRS rejects plan to speed up processing, despite massive paper backlog and delayed tax refunds
Despite drowning in a metaphorical flood, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is not heeding calls to build a metaphorical ark—and taxpayers are paying a literal price. That’s according to Erin M. Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, who said in a memo on Tuesday that she was officially appealing a decision by the IRS to reject the timely implementation of simple scanning technology, which would have allowed the agency to “machine read” handwritten paper tax returns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IRS Controversially Claims Hiring 87,000 New Agents Won't Mean Higher Audit Rate for the Middle Class
Since the Inflation Reduction Act passed the Senate and is now headed to the House for a Friday vote, Republicans have loudly critiqued the IRS-supersizing provisions while Democrats have tried to assure voters that hiring an additional 87,000 tax-collecting agents, as the legislation calls for, will not lead to higher audit rates for middle- and upper-middle-class taxpayers:
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'New IRS Force' Takes Aim at Small Businesses
"Lower to middle income Americans & small businesses will be the primary targets of Democrat's new IRS force," Greene said.
7 Steps to Set Up Your Retirement Paycheck
The transition from earning a paycheck from work to living off your nest egg is a big one! For many, they are used to steady paychecks to fund their lifestyle so it can be a bit intimidating when those paychecks stop. The good news is that you can replicate that "paycheck" once you retire. Here's the process we use at Sensible Money to set up retirement "paychecks" for our clients.
No, the IRS Is Not Hiring 87,000 New Agents to Go After Ordinary Taxpayers
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. It was inevitable, after the Senate’s recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), that the IRS would come under renewed attack. Republicans loathe taxes and the IRS is an easy target. Nobody likes it much, after all. But somebody has to make sure Americans pay their fair share, or else we end up like Greece.
travelawaits.com
5 Tax Strategies For Retirement That Might Surprise You
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. It’s not just how much you save or even when you start saving. While death and taxes are certain, with careful planning you can have some influence on the latter — including when, how, and how much you pay. Here are some tax strategies you may not be familiar with that you can use to your advantage in retirement. Since “the best defense is a strong offense,” all of these require planning now so you can reap benefits down the road.
thebiochronicle.com
Understanding tax when selling your business
While we always recommend initiating talks about selling your businesses as far in advance as possible (up to 5 years), it’s true that you have more control over when it enters the market than when the sale completes. It stands to be the case that a business sale can complete at various points throughout the year. However, when a sale occurs at the end of the financial year, it’s only natural that additional questions about the tax you have to pay, and when you will have to pay it, will pop up.
Inc.com
How to Save Your Business Money With Better Tax Planning
This article is part of a series featuring Black entrepreneurs whose companies focus on helping Black business owners. Cindy McGhee, 43, learned the tremendous power of tax planning while working as a staff accountant, fresh out of college, at Ernst & Young in Memphis. Seeing how businesses were using tax law to legally save themselves significant amounts of money, she began to imagine a firm that offered the same options to underrepresented entrepreneurs. With $16,000 of her savings, McGhee launched the CPA firm NextGen in Tulsa in 2017. An all-female company in a male-dominated industry, NextGen has expanded rapidly: It hit $1.5 million in revenue in 2021, and grew its client roster to 1,100 that year from 86 in 2018. McGhee sat down with Inc. to share her business journey and her advice for companies seeking to reduce their tax burden.
Comments / 0