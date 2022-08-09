ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

WeTrade Group WETG stock moved upwards by 41.9% to $20.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. Addvantage Technologies AEY shares moved upwards by 30.49% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ever-Glory Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2

Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year, to $63.8 million, versus $60.6 million last year. Sales for the company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased 37.3% to $21.4 million, and the wholesale division jumped 60.5% to $42.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter grew...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Soligenix Q2 Earnings

Soligenix SNGX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Soligenix beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $200 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Longeveron: Q2 Earnings Insights

Longeveron LGVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Longeveron missed estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was down $23 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Q2#Eps#Axsome Therapeutics
Benzinga

Lyft, Northrop Grumman And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Applied Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Applied Therapeutics APLT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Applied Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.96 versus an estimate of $-0.78. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Lennar

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Lennar LEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Smartsheet

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Smartsheet SMAR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Smartsheet. The company has an average price target of $52.78 with a high of $68.00 and a low of $38.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Salesforce

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Salesforce CRM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 21 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Salesforce. The company has an average price target of $234.48 with a high of $315.00 and a low of $150.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CS Disco

CS Disco LAW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $26.14 versus the current price of CS Disco at $28.92, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Saia To $195? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Rockley Photonics By 67%

Credit Suisse cut the price target on LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ from $24 to $19. Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com shares rose 7% to $11.76 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley raised Saia, Inc. SAIA price target from $180 to $195. However, Morgan Stanley...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Microsoft Stands With Analysts

Microsoft MSFT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 21 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Microsoft has an average price target of $320.14 with a high of $354.00 and a low of $275.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations

China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
MARKETS
Benzinga

China Automotive Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

China Automotive Systems CAAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. China Automotive Systems posted an EPS of $0.31. Revenue was up $6.56 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Endeavor Group Holdings Q2 Earnings

Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Endeavor Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $213.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: Adobe, Pinnacle, This Automotive Stock And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said Adobe Inc ADBE is a “long-time, high conviction name for us”. “[We've] continued to see accelerating spending in digital marketing,” she mentioned. “This trend is not going away, particularly in a hybrid environment.”
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy