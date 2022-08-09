ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Ever-Glory Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2

Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year, to $63.8 million, versus $60.6 million last year. Sales for the company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased 37.3% to $21.4 million, and the wholesale division jumped 60.5% to $42.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter grew...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

ESS Tech GWH shares increased by 7.4% to $4.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Berkshire Grey BGRY stock rose 7.33% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $547.0...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Longeveron: Q2 Earnings Insights

Longeveron LGVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Longeveron missed estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was down $23 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Soligenix Q2 Earnings

Soligenix SNGX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Soligenix beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $200 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Silver#Endeavour#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Q2#Eps#Revenue Estimate
Benzinga

Recap: Instil Bio Q2 Earnings

Instil Bio TIL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Instil Bio missed estimated earnings by 12.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.41. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeoGenomics NEO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeoGenomics beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.35 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Chemomab Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chemomab Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 116.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Lennar

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Lennar LEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Smartsheet

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Smartsheet SMAR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Smartsheet. The company has an average price target of $52.78 with a high of $68.00 and a low of $38.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CS Disco

CS Disco LAW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $26.14 versus the current price of CS Disco at $28.92, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lyft, Northrop Grumman And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Microsoft Stands With Analysts

Microsoft MSFT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 21 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Microsoft has an average price target of $320.14 with a high of $354.00 and a low of $275.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations

China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dillard's To $350? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

Citigroup cut the price target on Illumina, Inc. ILMN from $220 to $200. Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly maintained the stock with a Neutral rating. Illumina shares fell 14.7% to $193.51 in pre-market trading. Susquehanna lowered Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE price target from $145 to $115. However, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Toast Trading Higher By 20%: Here Are 34 Stocks Moving Premarket

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT shares rose 66.9% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. Neptune Wellness Solutions recently announced voluntary delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR shares rose 37.4% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after the company received meeting minutes from the FDA following a recent Type C...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2022

• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $218.26 million. • Centrais Eletricas EBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. • Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy