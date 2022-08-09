Read full article on original website
Ever-Glory Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2
Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year, to $63.8 million, versus $60.6 million last year. Sales for the company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased 37.3% to $21.4 million, and the wholesale division jumped 60.5% to $42.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter grew...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
ESS Tech GWH shares increased by 7.4% to $4.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Berkshire Grey BGRY stock rose 7.33% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $547.0...
Longeveron: Q2 Earnings Insights
Longeveron LGVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Longeveron missed estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was down $23 thousand from the same period last...
Recap: Soligenix Q2 Earnings
Soligenix SNGX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Soligenix beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $200 thousand from the same period last...
Recap: Instil Bio Q2 Earnings
Instil Bio TIL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Instil Bio missed estimated earnings by 12.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.41. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeoGenomics NEO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeoGenomics beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.35 million from the same period last...
Chemomab Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chemomab Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 116.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Analyst Ratings For Lennar
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Lennar LEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Expert Ratings for Smartsheet
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Smartsheet SMAR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Smartsheet. The company has an average price target of $52.78 with a high of $68.00 and a low of $38.00.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CS Disco
CS Disco LAW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $26.14 versus the current price of CS Disco at $28.92, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Lyft, Northrop Grumman And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
$10 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Where Microsoft Stands With Analysts
Microsoft MSFT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 21 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Microsoft has an average price target of $320.14 with a high of $354.00 and a low of $275.00.
China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
Illumina, CS Disco And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
Olo Inc. OLO shares fell 31.7% to $8.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance below consensus estimates. CS Disco, Inc. LAW fell 27.8% to $20.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and issued weak Q3 guidance. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX...
CS Disco Gets Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Weak Forecast, Shares Plummet
CS Disco, Inc. LAW reported results for the second quarter and issued weak Q3 guidance. CS Disco said it sees Q3 revenue of $32 million to $34 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $38.29 million. CS Disco shares dipped 33% to $19.40 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to...
Dillard's To $350? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday
Citigroup cut the price target on Illumina, Inc. ILMN from $220 to $200. Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly maintained the stock with a Neutral rating. Illumina shares fell 14.7% to $193.51 in pre-market trading. Susquehanna lowered Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE price target from $145 to $115. However, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil...
Why Is Toast Trading Higher By 20%: Here Are 34 Stocks Moving Premarket
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT shares rose 66.9% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. Neptune Wellness Solutions recently announced voluntary delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR shares rose 37.4% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after the company received meeting minutes from the FDA following a recent Type C...
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2022
• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $218.26 million. • Centrais Eletricas EBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. • Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per...
Cowen Slashes Price Target On This Stock By Over 78%; Also Check Out Some Other Big PT Changes
Cowen & Co. cut the price target for The RealReal, Inc. REAL from $14 to $3. RealReal shares fell 0.7% to $3.1388 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler lowered the price target on Olo Inc. OLO from $13 to $9. Olo shares fell 32.6% to $8.75 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised...
