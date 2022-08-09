ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County potential site for new $5.56 billion refinery in Bloomington

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – 25 News Now has learned Victoria County is one of two potential sites for a new $5.56 billion refinery with the other site being Payne County and Lincoln County, Oklahoma. Prairie Energy Partners, a wholly owned company of Southern Rock Energy Partners, has submitted a Chapter 313 Agreement application with the Bloomington I.S.D. to select Victoria County as the project site, it is imperative Prairie Energy Partners secures the Chapter 313 Agreement.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

San Patricio County impacted by latest Harbor Bridge delay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With more concerns surrounding the Harbor Bridge, the already delayed project will not only impact Corpus Christi residents but surrounding counties who rely heavily on it for their daily commute. According to traffic data 3NEWS obtained from the Texas Department of Transportation, 54,000 people use...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
City
Portland, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Houston, TX
City
Gregory, TX
City
Austin, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Drought has effects on Port Aransas birds

As drought conditions continue in our area and wetlands in Port Aransas birding centers dry out, a question arises about how the bird population will continue to thrive and how it will affect the upcoming migration season. David Newstead, director of the Coastal Bird Program with the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program, said that the drought is tough on […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Barr
Person
Randy Wright
mysoutex.com

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign, blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind

Beeville Code Enforcement is implementing a new yellow sign to advise property owners that their properties are violating maintenance laws. The yellow sign warns owners and tenants, allowing them to handle the marked issue immediately. The sign can be marked by city employees to describe the violation. The possible violations...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Old Christus Spohn Hospital to be demolished

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Hospital officials reiterated to county commissioners Wednesday the plans for the demolition of the old Memorial Hospital building. The old building should be gone by the end of the year. "It has come time for Memorial to begin demolition of Memorial," said Jonny...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Compressor#Greenhouse Gas#Ghg Emissions#Colorado State University#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lng#Air Quality Permit#Texas Commission
mysoutex.com

San Patricio County seats two on new air quality board

Last week, board members were selected to have a seat on the board of the first formal air quality organization whose mission is to ensure the region has healthy air quality so area residents can enjoy the thriving economy for generations to come. The Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership (CBAQP),...
KIXS FM 108

Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017

Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
VICTORIA, TX
Texas Monthly

These Port Aransas Classics Keep Us Coming Back

Until around 1910, the sweet and salty coastal town of Port Aransas went by the name Tarpon, because of the abundance of the big, torpedo- shaped fish that once attracted droves of anglers to Mustang Island. Althoughtarpon mostly disappeared from these waters decades ago—these days you’re more likely to catch redfish, red snapper, or trout—you can still find signs of the mighty Megalops atlanticus here.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy