ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities

(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County

It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
AUBURN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Government
City
Bangor, ME
wabi.tv

Skowhegan State Fair opening Thursday for its 204th year

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday for the Skowhegan State Fair. ”Last year was a great year for us at Skowhegan and I think we’re just going to build off that this year,”...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Q106.5

2022 Maine Bear Season Begins Later this Month

Maine's bear hunting season will be here soon. The unofficial start to Maine's fall hunting season is right around the corner. The bear hunting season in Maine starts on August 29. Youth hunters will get a jump start on the season, August 27, on Youth Bear Hunting Day. Hunters that utilize bait can begin baiting their sites. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, bait can be placed 30 days prior to the season start.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flavored Tobacco#Tobacco Products#Bangor City Councilors#Fairmount Market#The City Council
NEWS CENTER Maine

Culvert failure shuts down road in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine — According to a Facebook post by the City of Ellsworth on Tuesday, a culvert failure has caused Shore Road to close for the next day or two. The post states that Shore Road will be closed to traffic at the Pond Avenue and Forrest Avenue intersections. Public works crews are working to replace the failed culvert.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.

Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Officials say start winter prep now

ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating like a pig this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and with all economic signs pointing to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
B98.5

Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?

Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat

An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office

AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

Big Brothers Big Sisters Needs Teams to Pull a Plane in Bangor

A fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine involves pulling a jet airplane 20 feet. How hard can it be, really? I mean, the plane has wheels, right? So you're not really pulling the plane so much as rolling it. Okay, it will take some muscle to get the thing started. And you can't let up or you could lose the momentum. But it should be a snap. Right? Judge for yourself with this video from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine Facebook page.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Construction Begins on Third Brewer Riverwalk Extension

Work has begun ahead of schedule to extend the Brewer Riverwalk. Work is once again underway on Brewer Riverwalk. Construction crews have began the work to extend the paved trail along the Brewer side of the Penobscot River. The Maine Department of Transportation tells the Bangor Daily News, during the next phase of construction, the trail will be extended 900 feet. The new trail work begins at Hardy Street, near Mason's Brewing Company, south along the river, to South Main Street.
BREWER, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy