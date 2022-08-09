Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Maine hospitals reject report finding them noncompliant with price disclosure rules
Maine (WABI) - A new report finds Maine hospitals need to be more transparent about their prices. Hospitals are now expected to comply with rules intended to empower patients. Roughly the same rate in Maine, with only 2 of the 11 hospitals examined rated compliant...Maine General in Augusta and St. Joseph’s in Bangor.
newscentermaine.com
Bangor council may consider rent control measures
In 2020, Portland voted to ban landlords from raising rent more than 10 percent annually. Bangor may consider something similar in an effort to lower housing costs.
wabi.tv
Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities
(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County
It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
wabi.tv
Skowhegan State Fair opening Thursday for its 204th year
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday for the Skowhegan State Fair. ”Last year was a great year for us at Skowhegan and I think we’re just going to build off that this year,”...
City Of Bangor Tries Out “Right Turn Only” On Union And 15th Streets
One month ago, the City of Bangor released a statement letting folks know that the traffic pattern in the area of Union and 15th Street would be changing temporarily. The plan was to restrict motorists traveling along that stretch of road for a month or so, limiting them to making a right turn only.
WGME
Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money
BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
2022 Maine Bear Season Begins Later this Month
Maine's bear hunting season will be here soon. The unofficial start to Maine's fall hunting season is right around the corner. The bear hunting season in Maine starts on August 29. Youth hunters will get a jump start on the season, August 27, on Youth Bear Hunting Day. Hunters that utilize bait can begin baiting their sites. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, bait can be placed 30 days prior to the season start.
wabi.tv
Former Augusta Chipotle employees unable to get jobs at neighboring locations
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former workers from the Chipotle in Augusta say they have been black-listed from working at neighboring stores. What was once a busy Chipotle at the Marketplace in Augusta now has the door off the hinges and equipment coming out. “It’s weird to see it outside of...
Culvert failure shuts down road in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — According to a Facebook post by the City of Ellsworth on Tuesday, a culvert failure has caused Shore Road to close for the next day or two. The post states that Shore Road will be closed to traffic at the Pond Avenue and Forrest Avenue intersections. Public works crews are working to replace the failed culvert.
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
Ellsworth American
Officials say start winter prep now
ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating like a pig this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and with all economic signs pointing to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May...
Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?
Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat
An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
foxbangor.com
Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office
AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
Ava’s Got Your Back, And Over 200 BackPacks for Maine Kids
For those that like to hear Good News. Especially local good news. And good news that involves not only people doing good deeds to make good news, but local youth stepping up and being proactive in charity. Meet Ava Burke. Ava Burke is an 11 year old who lives in...
Big Brothers Big Sisters Needs Teams to Pull a Plane in Bangor
A fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine involves pulling a jet airplane 20 feet. How hard can it be, really? I mean, the plane has wheels, right? So you're not really pulling the plane so much as rolling it. Okay, it will take some muscle to get the thing started. And you can't let up or you could lose the momentum. But it should be a snap. Right? Judge for yourself with this video from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine Facebook page.
Construction Begins on Third Brewer Riverwalk Extension
Work has begun ahead of schedule to extend the Brewer Riverwalk. Work is once again underway on Brewer Riverwalk. Construction crews have began the work to extend the paved trail along the Brewer side of the Penobscot River. The Maine Department of Transportation tells the Bangor Daily News, during the next phase of construction, the trail will be extended 900 feet. The new trail work begins at Hardy Street, near Mason's Brewing Company, south along the river, to South Main Street.
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
