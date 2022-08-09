Read full article on original website
Ever-Glory Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2
Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year, to $63.8 million, versus $60.6 million last year. Sales for the company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased 37.3% to $21.4 million, and the wholesale division jumped 60.5% to $42.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter grew...
Longeveron: Q2 Earnings Insights
Longeveron LGVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Longeveron missed estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was down $23 thousand from the same period last...
ASLAN Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights
ASLAN Pharma ASLN reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ASLAN Pharma beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeoGenomics NEO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeoGenomics beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.35 million from the same period last...
Recap: Soligenix Q2 Earnings
Soligenix SNGX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Soligenix beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $200 thousand from the same period last...
Chemomab Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chemomab Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 116.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
PureCycle Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
PureCycle Technologies PCT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PureCycle Technologies beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Analyst Ratings For Lennar
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Lennar LEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Expert Ratings for Smartsheet
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Smartsheet SMAR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Smartsheet. The company has an average price target of $52.78 with a high of $68.00 and a low of $38.00.
Star Equity: Q2 Earnings Insights
Star Equity Hldgs STRR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Star Equity Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $4.91 million from...
China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
Recap: Endeavor Group Holdings Q2 Earnings
Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Endeavor Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $213.00 million from...
Expert Ratings For Zscaler
Within the last quarter, Zscaler ZS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Zscaler has an average price target of $209.12 with a high of $310.00 and a low of $168.00.
Expert Ratings for Salesforce
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Salesforce CRM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 21 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Salesforce. The company has an average price target of $234.48 with a high of $315.00 and a low of $150.00.
Where Microsoft Stands With Analysts
Microsoft MSFT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 21 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Microsoft has an average price target of $320.14 with a high of $354.00 and a low of $275.00.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CS Disco
CS Disco LAW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $26.14 versus the current price of CS Disco at $28.92, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
ESS Tech GWH shares increased by 7.4% to $4.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Berkshire Grey BGRY stock rose 7.33% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $547.0...
Co-Diagnostics Looks To Expand Monkeypox Testing Amid Falling COVID-19 Test Revenues
Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX posted Q2 revenue of $5 million, down from $27.4 million a year ago, way below the consensus of $20.5 million, primarily due to lower demand for the Logix Smart COVID-19 Test. The company posted an operating loss of $(4.1) million compared to an operating income of $11.8...
