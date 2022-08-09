Read full article on original website
Related
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
WeTrade Group WETG stock moved upwards by 41.9% to $20.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. Addvantage Technologies AEY shares moved upwards by 30.49% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Ever-Glory Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2
Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year, to $63.8 million, versus $60.6 million last year. Sales for the company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased 37.3% to $21.4 million, and the wholesale division jumped 60.5% to $42.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter grew...
$10 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Recap: Soligenix Q2 Earnings
Soligenix SNGX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Soligenix beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $200 thousand from the same period last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lyft, Northrop Grumman And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Analyst Ratings For Lennar
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Lennar LEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
BIO-key Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
BIO-key Intl BKYI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BIO-key Intl posted an EPS of $-0.21. Revenue was up $954 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Chemomab Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chemomab Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 116.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ASLAN Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights
ASLAN Pharma ASLN reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ASLAN Pharma beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Expert Ratings For Zscaler
Within the last quarter, Zscaler ZS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Zscaler has an average price target of $209.12 with a high of $310.00 and a low of $168.00.
Illumina, CS Disco And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
Olo Inc. OLO shares fell 31.7% to $8.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance below consensus estimates. CS Disco, Inc. LAW fell 27.8% to $20.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and issued weak Q3 guidance. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX...
Expert Ratings for Salesforce
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Salesforce CRM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 21 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Salesforce. The company has an average price target of $234.48 with a high of $315.00 and a low of $150.00.
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toast
Toast TOST has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Toast has an average price target of $23.72 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $18.00.
Recap: Instil Bio Q2 Earnings
Instil Bio TIL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Instil Bio missed estimated earnings by 12.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.41. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Expert Ratings for Smartsheet
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Smartsheet SMAR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Smartsheet. The company has an average price target of $52.78 with a high of $68.00 and a low of $38.00.
Saia To $195? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Rockley Photonics By 67%
Credit Suisse cut the price target on LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ from $24 to $19. Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com shares rose 7% to $11.76 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley raised Saia, Inc. SAIA price target from $180 to $195. However, Morgan Stanley...
Recap: POINT Biopharma Global Q2 Earnings
POINT Biopharma Global PNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. POINT Biopharma Global missed estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was down $0 from the...
Analyzing Accenture's Short Interest
Accenture's (NYSE:ACN) short percent of float has risen 20.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.56 million shares sold short, which is 0.72% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Microsoft Stands With Analysts
Microsoft MSFT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 21 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Microsoft has an average price target of $320.14 with a high of $354.00 and a low of $275.00.
China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0