SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has promoted Christine Whichard to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), supporting the company’s global offices. She is taking on this new position in addition to her current responsibilities as SVP of IT Services and Infrastructure. Christine joined SmartBear more than four years ago and has been an instrumental leader in the company’s cybersecurity plans, including an overhaul of its Information Security program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005097/en/ “The CISO role has become increasingly important as digital technologies continue to dominate and employees are working around the world,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Christine has been a driving force in advancing the maturity of our global business enterprise IT Services and Infrastructure and assumed a key leadership role in cybersecurity, including building the SmartBear Information Security program from the ground up. As our deep commitment to information security advances, I am proud to have Christine as our CISO at SmartBear, continuing to scale and innovate our cybersecurity program.”

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO