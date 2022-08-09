Read full article on original website
Evolve Additive Solutions Hires Jeff Blank as COO to Lead the Engineering and Operation Teams
MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today Evolve Additive Solutions (“EAS”), a global leader in the manufacturing of capital equipment and 3D printed production AM parts, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. More recently Mr. Blank was the Chief Operating Officer at NanoVox / Vadient Optics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005435/en/ Jeff Blank, COO, Evolve Additive Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
IBM Research tech makes edge AI applications scalable
In context: One of the more intriguing topics driving evolution in the technology world is edge computing. After all, how can you not get excited about a concept that promises to bring distributed intelligence across a multitude of interconnected computing resources all working together to achieve a singular goal?. Trying...
thefastmode.com
Enhancements in R16, R17 Support Time Critical Services Over 5G Networks
Modern 5G networks have introduced technologies such as Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) support to address a host of time critical networking needs. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and 4G LTE for the Americas, announced the release of its latest white paper...
Christine Whichard Earns Top Cybersecurity Spot at SmartBear with Promotion to CISO
SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has promoted Christine Whichard to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), supporting the company’s global offices. She is taking on this new position in addition to her current responsibilities as SVP of IT Services and Infrastructure. Christine joined SmartBear more than four years ago and has been an instrumental leader in the company’s cybersecurity plans, including an overhaul of its Information Security program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005097/en/ “The CISO role has become increasingly important as digital technologies continue to dominate and employees are working around the world,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Christine has been a driving force in advancing the maturity of our global business enterprise IT Services and Infrastructure and assumed a key leadership role in cybersecurity, including building the SmartBear Information Security program from the ground up. As our deep commitment to information security advances, I am proud to have Christine as our CISO at SmartBear, continuing to scale and innovate our cybersecurity program.”
Powerful German Artificial Intelligence CAD System for DWG Files Crushing the Market in the U.S.
German civil engineer Andreas Kazmierczak has built a successful CAD business since he worked as a scientist in the field of artificial intelligence at the famous German university RWTH Aachen University. He now leads BackToCAD Technology LLC ( backtocad.com ), the world’s first Artificial Intelligence CAD company. Although there...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
geekwire.com
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
rigzone.com
Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream
Drydocks World has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream for the use of air lubrication tech. — Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
TechCrunch
FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites
“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
scitechdaily.com
Overcoming the “Impossible” With DNA to Building Superconductor That Could Transform Technology
Could let computers work at warp speed, save energy, and even make trains fly. Scientists have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineering materials that will revolutionize electronics. Published in the journal Science on July 28, the work was performed by researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators.
Q&A On The Energy Transition With Chart Industries CEO Jillian Evanko
In this informative Q&A session, we had the opportunity to speak with Chart Industries CEO, Jillian Evanko, about the energy transition and Ms. Evanko’s thoughts on energy solutions for the future. For a full transcript of the Q&A, please read below. The energy transition is a big topic of...
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
‘Risks posed by AI are real’: EU moves to beat the algorithms that ruin lives
‘Black-box’ AI-based discrimination seems to be beyond the control of organisations that use it. It started with a single tweet in November 2019. David Heinemeier Hansson, a high-profile tech entrepreneur, lashed out at Apple’s newly launched credit card, calling it “sexist” for offering his wife a credit limit 20 times lower than his own.
Technologies like virtual reality and robotics could reduce the energy industry's carbon footprint and advance workers' skill sets
Oil-and-gas leaders are testing VR and AR to accurately pinpoint potential hazards and operate sites entirely with tablets.
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
3printr.com
Ex-GE executive Dale Baker becomes president of the Americas region for Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing 3D printers, announced that Dale Baker will join the Company as President of Nano Dimension – Americas, where he will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations as well as lead worldwide sales activity and execute on the Company’s current organic and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy.
Self-driving cars could be controlled by remote operators as tech company plans trial following car glitches
GERMAN manufacturer MIRA GmbH is planning to test teleoperated driving within autonomous cars. The controlled experiment will help clarify whether teleoperated driving can serve as a solution for autonomous vehicle errors. Teleoperated driving allows fully self-driving vehicles to be controlled remotely. Most self-driving manufacturers currently test their vehicles with a...
TechCrunch
Conversational intelligence company Jiminny nabs $16.5M to unlock sales team insights
Founded out of London in 2016, Jiminny offers companies the technology to gain insights into how well their sales or customer support teams are engaging with their clients across voice, video, email and messaging. By integrating into a company’s broader tech stack, including calendars, CRMs, dialers and video conferencing tools,...
The Supply Chain Tech Revolution
Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
