Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
Whiskey Riff

Mississippi State Is Bringing Tailgating Inside The Stadium With New BYOB “The Balconies” Section

Mississippi State's football team was offering Yellowstone star Cole Hauser's son Ryland a scholarship, but this latest piece of news is even better than that… The school recently announced that they would be renovating certain parts of the stadium to give select fans one of the coolest ways to take in a game, mixing the live atmosphere of being there with the glories of tailgating. Introducing, "The Balconies" A total of 22 sections, 11
COLLEGE SPORTS

