POTUS

Michael Cohen was jubilant after the FBI searched Trump's home, says he is finally being 'held accountable'

By Tom Porter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sGTO_0hAHkAqn00
Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, in 2018 in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
  • Michael Cohen said Trump was being held "accountable" after FBI agents searched his home.
  • Cohen fell out with Trump after providing evidence to prosecutors.
  • Cohen worked for years as Trump's personal attorney, and was convicted of lying to Congress.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, posted a celebratory video after FBI agents conducted a search of the ex-president's property in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

According to reports, agents took away boxes of evidence. Trump said they broke into his safe.

Multiple reports — and Trump's son Eric — linked the raid to an investigation of whether Trump mishandled official documents by taking them from the White House after he left office.

—Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 8, 2022

Some of Trump's longtime critics celebrated the news, including Michael Cohen, who served time in prison after admitting to campaign finance violations and lying to Congress while employed by Trump.

As news broke of the raid Cohen posted a selfie of himself grinning on Twitter, and in a video later posted on TikTok spelled out what he thinks the development could mean for his former boss.

—MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 9, 2022

"I can promise you only one thing, that whatever information that it is that they took from him, it's information he didn't want exposed," he said. He said Trump would frequently stash away compromising information in places he thought it was "impervious."

"Let's just all rejoice the fact that this man who has avoided, legitimately avoided, any responsibility for anything is now going to be held accountable," said Cohen. "And it goes right back to the democratic adage 'no one is above the law.'"

Cohen was once one of Trump's most trusted aides, but turned on his boss after coming under investigation by New York prosecutors and special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into interference in the 2016.

He described Trump as a "conman" and a "cheat" in congressional testimony in early 2019 and alleged he committed tax fraud.

Trump has dismissed Cohen as a serial liar waging a personal vendetta, and has denied allegations of criminality made by Cohen.

Comments / 28

Randy Chamberlain
3d ago

Of all people Trump payed off you would of thought he'd be smart enough to pay this guy off ,let's face it ,who better knows you than your attorney 😆

Reply(1)
18
Frank
2d ago

Michael Cohen was not a very smart Attorney, he compromised himself in his duties as a attorney and when he was prosecuted by the corrupt FBI, Cohen expected Trump to pardon him , so Cohen feels Betrayed, as a grown man and a attorney he could have refused to get involved with illegal activity, we don't have evidence that Trump actually made Cohen break the law , which lead to prosecution and disbarment. Cohen could at anytime refused to get involved but he didn't, that's his fault entirely.

Reply
8
Guest
2d ago

you mean like Hillary Clinton who had a computer full of sensitive information in her house nothing happened to her

Reply(5)
7
