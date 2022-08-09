Trump supporters descend on Mar-a-Lago following FBI raid

S upporters of former President Donald Trump marched to his Florida home of Mar-a-Lago on Monday to show support for the country's former leader following an unexpected FBI raid .

Fans had cars decked out in pro-Trump stickers and signs, including one that supported a 2024 presidential bid. The gathering came on the heels of the raid, in which members of the FBI were searching for documents illegally taken from the White House during the Trump administration. The National Archives and Records Administration said presidential records in 15 boxes obtained from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year included materials marked as classified national security information.

Andres Leiva/AP Stickers in support of former President Donald Trump are displayed on the trunk of a sports utility vehicle parked on South Ocean Boulevard near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., late Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The FBI has searched the estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

TRUMP SAYS FBI 'RAIDED' MAR-A-LAGO

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump wrote in a statement. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."

Andres Leiva/AP (AP Photo)



The FBI had notified the Secret Service that a warrant would be executed, and Secret Service agents gave the FBI access to the resort but did not take part in the search itself. The White House had no prior notice of the raid, with some West Wing staff learning of it on social media, a senior White House official told CBS News.

Andres Leiva/AP A man who declined to provide his name stands by a flag expressing support for former President Donald Trump near his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The FBI has searched the estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)



Among the former president's supporters outside the Florida home was a member of the far-right Proud Boys, according to the Guardian. Other supporters held signs with phrases such as "In Trump I trust" and "Make Votes Count Again."

Terry Renna/AP Supporters of former President Donald Trump drive past his Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

At least one anti-Trump protester was spotted near the grounds, according to the outlet.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose nomination to the Supreme Court was revoked after Trump took office in 2017, has not ruled out charging the former president for his words and actions preceding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.