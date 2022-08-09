Tools to help the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office communicate with certain groups in the community was a topic of discussion during the Merit Board meeting Wednesday. Capt. Travis Marsh said KCSO received a call from the Autism Society of Indiana and the sheriff’s office is going to get some autism communication boards. It will help officers communicate with nonverbal autistic children.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO